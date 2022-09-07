Mother shares her two-year-old daughter’s hilarious response to a nursery task

<!–

A mother has been abandoned after her two-year-old daughter told her kindergarten teacher that she wants to be ‘an onion’ when she grows up.

Little Liliya came home with a photo she had taken at daycare as part of a task to find every child’s dream job.

The prompt read: ‘The wonderful things you will be. Two years old. When Liliya grows up, she wants to be…’

When mother Rachel Hughes, 32, from South London, flipped the photo, she was tickled to discover that her daughter had replied with ‘an onion’.

Rachel, a bridal beautician, said: ‘It was Parents Day in the nursery and they give you a little package with your child’s drawings and other things like what they would like to become.

“They gave you a little report and it said that a few days before they did this job, Liliya said she wanted to be an onion.

“I spoke to her key worker at the nursery, but if anyone asks why Liliya wants to be an onion, she just says ‘don’t ask me why’.

“Liliya always wants to be an onion, but she has a younger brother and I asked her what he will become and she said a potato.

Rachel added: “I initially only made the video for family, but then they suggested putting it online and it was really nice to read all the comments from other people about their experiences.”

The proud mom shared a video on TikTok saying, “This, I need to frame this….

“All the other kids have cops, nurses, you know the normal stuff, but you know she wants to be an onion.”

The clip has since garnered over 700,000 views and over 119,000 likes.

Thousands of amused viewers have left comments applauding Liliya for her response, and some see a deeper meaning in her choice.

One said, “She wants layers.”

Another wrote: ‘I love that they didn’t push her for a good answer. She said what she said.’

A third commented: “Years ago, when they asked our daughter what she wanted to be in daycare, she said ‘lesbian’. The teachers couldn’t stop laughing to tell us.’

Another added: “Imagine the teacher’s face when she said that to her.”

While one person said, ‘I did this once with the kids at daycare and one of them wanted to be a toaster.’