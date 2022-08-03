Mother reveals how she feeds baby for £10 a month

A mum has revealed how she feeds her eight-month-old son for just £10 a month by making her own baby food rather than shelling out pre-made jars from the supermarket.

Leigh Morris, 33, a health care assistant from Gloucester, gave birth to her son Leuan last December and prepares meals for him with meat or fish with vegetables for about a penny per serving.

For breakfast, he rolled oats or Weetabix, topped with milk, then a vegetarian meal and one with protein.’

Eight-month-old Leuan, from Gloucester, is pictured enjoying a home-cooked meal by Leigh, who says he loves seafood and chicken and vegetables

Leigh Morris, 33, is a health professional who has always had a passion for cooking after working as a commercial chef for a while

The ice cube-sized portions of carrot, sweet potato and broccoli after they have been prepared and frozen. Leuan’s meals cost an impressive 1 pence per serving and £10 per month

Leigh is also mother to Theo, seven, and stepmother to Imogen, 13, and Leo, nine.

She and her partner Bryn, 42, say they are saving an impressive £65 a month by making their youngest child’s food themselves.

‘After doing some research on food and prices in the shop, it would have cost me about £18 a week for the jars and £75 a month if he had three jars a day,’ explained Leigh.

‘I can’t afford £75 a month in jars plus baby milk and nappies.

“On average I spend £10 a month on three meals a day for him.”

She also researched how the jars and pouches were made and why they last so long, revealing that she was ‘put off’ after other mothers said they had ‘found mold’ in their store-bought jars and pouches.

The health professional said: ‘I saw most of them were pasteurized, which would mean the food would be exposed to such high heat, which would have an impact on its nutritional value.

Leuan has a varied diet consisting of all food groups, including proteins, carbohydrates, dairy and vegetables

Leigh Morris pictured with her youngest son Leuan, who she shares with partner Bryn, 42

“I’ve also seen a lot of reports online of mothers finding mold in the bags and that scared me off.”

Leigh admits she has always had a passion for cooking and has worked as a commercial chef in the past.

She said: ‘I love to cook and I watch cooking shows most days, I’ve also worked in many kitchens as a comedian.

Step 1: Leigh cooks the food in the oven with a drizzle of olive oil. Step 2: The food is then mixed and placed in ice cube trays

Once frozen, the cubes are removed, placed in a freezer bag and dated. Most meals can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. Pictured above: sweet potato cubes, a good source of beta-carotene, vitamin C and potassium.

Leigh says she would like Leuan to try different foods and likes that she “knows exactly what he is eating.” Pictured above is a mix of vegetables being frozen and the final product, a combination of broccoli, apple, pea and carrot

“I want Leuan to try as much food as possible, but I also wanted to know exactly what he was eating!”

For Leigh and Bryn, the most important aspect of feeding their baby homemade food is the nutritional side of things and knowing what goes into his body as well as the cost.

She said: ‘I know what he eats when I cook for him, I can make sure he gets his five a day and I provide salt and sugar free meals.

“Besides, I can taste everything I cook it, so I know which flavors stand out the most.”

The financial side is also a big factor for the family, with six mouths to feed at home, the couple has to budget wisely.

Loving dad Bryn imagined feeding his son Leuan at home – the family of six must be wise about saving money as they have to budget carefully with so many mouths to feed in the household

The whole family enjoys a day out. Pictured: Bryn holding Leuan with Imogen, Leo (next to Bryn) and Theo.

The close-knit family takes a walk through the countryside – Pictured: Bryn, Leuan, Theo and Leigh.

A day out at the beach. Pictured: Leigh with her son Theo and her two stepchildren Imogen and Leo

Leigh likes to use a variety of vegetables depending on the season, as well as frozen peas and sweetcorn because they are inexpensive.

Seasonal vegetables are also usually cheaper in supermarkets.

Leigh said: “Every day he gets a vegetarian meal and then a meal with protein.

“Breakfast always consists of oatmeal or Weetabix.”

For Leuan’s porridge, Leigh buys a kilo of rolled oats, for about £1.

She said, “I put a cup of oats in my food processor or nutribullet and grind it to a powder consistency.

Leuan happily awaits his next meal, lovingly cooked by his mother Leigh, who diligently prepares and defrosts each serving every day

Leigh’s budget breakfast recipe, made from a kilo of rolled oats and £1 milk or Weetabix with milk

“I’ll keep it in an airtight container and use a scoop from his baby food to measure out the portion.

“I always do one part porridge to three parts milk.”

For dinners, Leigh will fry, boil or steam anything she has decided to cook for him.

She said: ‘Once the food is cooked and cooled, I puree it in the blender and divide it into ice cube trays and freeze it for 24 hours.

‘Once frozen, I put the cubes in a labeled bag with a best-before date of three months and put them back in the freezer.

“When I’m going to use it, I’ll thaw it the night before in the fridge and warm it up slowly in the microwave.”

Eight-month-old Leuan has all his favorites, mostly fish and chicken with vegetables.

She said: ‘He especially likes salmon, it makes me so happy to be able to cook it for him and see him enjoy it.

‘I put a fillet in the oven wrapped in aluminum foil and then mash it with a potato, peas and a spoonful of cream cheese.

“I would say his absolute favorite meal is chicken, potatoes and vegetables.

‘I cook a chicken breast in aluminum foil with olive oil and mash with a potato and add vegetables.’

Per meal, it costs Leigh less than a penny for its individual servings, while the ingredients for the whole meal cost around £4.50.

She buys two Tesco chicken breasts for £2.25, a bag of frozen sweetcorn for £1.08, baby potatoes for £1 and frozen peas for 55p.

She said, “On average, that’s 60 servings of chicken and potato, 200 servings of peas, and 200 servings of sweetcorn.

“It’s all 0.5 ounce servings of ice cubes and he currently has about four cubes per meal, which gives us 60 servings of the two chicken breasts.”

Leigh with her two sons Theo, nine, and Leuan, eight months old, laughing together at home

Leuan tries ‘grown up’ food and eats a portion of unmashed scrambled eggs and toast for his breakfast

Leigh usually spends her mornings cooking the fish, chicken and other protein dishes, which take about three months, and does the vegetables as and when it needs to be replenished, as he gets three servings of vegetables per meal.

She advised other parents who want to feed their babies nutritious food while also saving money: ‘Always buy seasonal vegetables to keep costs down.

‘Put yellow stickers on expensive egg whites if you can and freeze that day if you can’t cook.

‘Look out for Lidl’s £1.50 fruit and vegetable boxes on the front of the store, as I can make vegetable puree on one of those boxes for a month!’