Mother reveals how her ‘wild animal’ cousin broke her neck with police baton at family gathering

A woman spoke of her horror after being beaten with a police baton by her cousin at a family gathering in memory of two relatives who died during the pandemic.

Stacie Bastable, 33, was left with a broken neck and still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after Reece Cooper’s ‘horrific’ attack last April.

The then 18-year-old appeared at the family event in Wolverhampton with alcohol and armed with an extendable baton, beating his cousin and two other women, including Miss Bastable’s daughter.

He initially denied the offenses but then pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and two felonies of assault, and was sentenced this week to three years in prison, the Express and Star report.

Miss Bastable suffered fractures as a result of the attack and was fitted with a special halo neck brace to help recover from her injuries

Miss Bastable, of Kidderminster, suffered fractures from the attack and was given a special halo neck brace for nine weeks to help recover from her injuries.

But she also suffers from PTSD and has had to give up her job as a civil servant – the first time she’s been out of work since she was a teenager.

The mother of four told MailOnline about the impact of the attack, which she said was completely unprovoked and came out of nowhere.

She said, ‘He was like a wild animal. I knew immediately that my neck was broken because I had to hold my head up with my hands.

‘It completely changed my personality. I used to go to the gym every day after work, but now I’m really struggling to cope.

“I can’t face the prospect of going back anywhere at the moment, I just know I’m not ready mentally.

“I panic about crazy little things, like going down the stairs, aware that I might trip again and break my neck. I am constantly in alert mode.

“Even if my daughter hugs me, I panic that it will be too tight and hurt me.

“I’m also struggling with other people now, if a family member can do something like that, how can I trust someone else?

“It puts a lot of pressure on the family, I hardly speak to anyone who was at that meeting now.”

The sentencing of Cooper, now 20, Judge Michael Chambers QC said it was “a horrific attack causing horrific injuries.”

He added: “You went to a family party armed with a serious gun. During that party, you assaulted and assaulted a middle-aged woman by repeatedly hitting her in the neck, breaking her and resulting in serious and life-changing injuries.”

The defendant was sentenced to a juvenile detention center for three years. He must serve half before being released on license.