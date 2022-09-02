Mother reveals how her three-year-old had rare cancer which claimed her eye

A mother who thought her little girl had ice in her eye after a snowball fight has revealed how it turned out to be a rare cancer – claiming her daughter’s eye.

Gina Hickson, 29, of Westgate-on-sea, Kent, thought an unusual white glow in her daughter Darcey-Rose’s left pupil was from getting ice in it – but when the clouds didn’t clear, she assumed the three year old may need glasses.

She took her to the GP for a check-up in February 2021 and Darcey-Rose was then referred to a specialist and underwent visual screening and scans to determine what was going on.

Gina and her partner, Michael, 34, were then given the heartbreaking news that their little girl had retinoblastoma – a rare eye cancer that usually affects children under the age of six.

The little girl began the first of six chemotherapy treatments at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, in March 2021 – but doctors found more cancer in her eye and Darcey-Rose's parents were told to either have chemotherapy injections in her eye or could get her eye.

The tumor had spread around her retina and the chemotherapy was not working as it should, so Darcey-Rose had to have her left eye removed – and was fitted with a prosthesis. She understands that she has a “special eye because of her bad eye.”

Gina, said, “We just saw a mass, like a cloud, in Darcey-Rose’s eye. It would change shape depending on what her eye was on. At first we thought the ice in her eye was from a snowball fight.

“I googled it and it took me to the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust website – which I immediately declined. I was still concerned, so I had Darcey-Rose pose for a picture and sent it straight to the GP.”

Gina wasn’t worried about her daughter’s eye at first.

She said: ‘Darcey-Rose had a slightly lazy eye, but I attributed it to her vision tracking. I don’t even think I’ve said it to anyone. After a visit to the GP we were referred to ophthalmology. There was no sense of urgency or concern.

“However, I was careful not to tell anyone what I had seen. I avoided even telling my best friend because I knew she would tell me it was ominous, and I actively avoided anything that might indicate it was.

“I was genuinely concerned that she would need glasses, which is so, so stupid. I must have bury my head in the sand.’

Darcey-Rose had a visual screening test to determine what was causing the unusual cloudiness in her eye.

Gina said, “Looking through her right eye, Darcey-Rose could identify any animal and she loved the game. When we turned right you could immediately see that she was blind in that eye.

“Her whole body language changed, she withdrew and tried to find a way to see again.

“Then when she had a scan, there were posters on the wall in the room with pictures to look out for and how different eye conditions are seen on the screen – I found the image of cancer and just held my breath.

“The right eye on the scan was clear and the left eye had a huge black mass. As we left the room, a woman came and gave Darcey-Rose a toy.

“I looked at Michael and told him to prepare, and said I thought Darcey-Rose had cancer.

“We entered the room to be told she ‘may have a rare eye cancer, but they can’t diagnose as only the specialists can’.”

Gina said she and Michael “collapsed” when they received the news.

She said, ‘Michael played with her on the floor, I was sick in the corner. Our world collapsed. Everything stood still but was also blurred around us’.

On February 19, 2021, Darcey-Rose, then two, went to Moorfield’s Eye Hospital, where retinoblastoma was confirmed.

Typical signs of retinoblastoma include a white glow that may appear only with certain lights or a strabismus, as well as a change in the appearance of the eye or a swollen eye, although often only one sign or symptom is present.

The toddler then began the first of six rounds of chemotherapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital on March 1, 2021, before going into remission.

WHAT IS retinoblastoma? Retinoblastoma is a rare form of eye cancer that usually affects children under the age of five. Because it is usually noticed early in the UK, 98 percent of children with the disease are treated successfully. About 50 children develop the condition in Britain each year. It affects up to 300 young people in the US every year. Retinoblastoma is specifically a cancer of the retina, the light-sensitive lining at the back of the eye. It can affect one or both eyes. In about 40 percent of cases, an error gene is responsible. This may be inherited from the patient’s parents or may occur spontaneously. The most common symptoms are that the pupil looks like a cat’s eye and the child starts to squint. The cat eye look is most commonly seen in photos. Small tumors can usually be treated with laser or freezing treatment. Larger tumors may require chemotherapy or surgery. Source: NHS Choices

In September 2021, Darcey-Rose required laser and cryotherapy treatments, and it was decided in January 2022 that she would need to resume chemotherapy.

Gina said, “It was devastating to watch her go through it again 11 months later. Before chemotherapy started, we just cuddled in bed and I watched her breathe.’

On March 23, 2022, the family received the news that she was in remission.

Gina said, ‘We had to wait four to six weeks for the next checkup to see if the cancer was gone, and even then it would still be checked regularly.

“But for that day she was back in remission, she’d regained her sight, she was safe — Mom and Dad could take a breath.

“On June 15, 2022, we were told that Darcey-Rose could have chemotherapy injections in her eye or have her eye removed because they found more cancer in her eye.

“We considered both options and since the direct injections would be under anesthesia, she wouldn’t know any different from her normal treatment.

‘We have booked the chemotherapy for June 29th. Her vision was better and it was worth fighting to save. Darcey-Rose was unbelievable, she went down happy and we went to the cafe for a coffee, expecting things to go well.

“But after twenty minutes my phone rang and we were told to come back. When I say we ran, we sprinted.’

Gina added: ‘Her tumor had spread to the retina, chemotherapy was no longer an ideal choice. When they told them to remove her eye and the choice was made, I felt pure terror.

“But the operation went very well. The doctor has placed an eye prosthesis. Darcey-Rose did very well and understood why she needed a special eye because of her bad eye.

“She’s just the funniest, sassy kitty I’ve ever met. She makes me laugh every day. She is so smart and curious. She made every journey easier with her sheer zest for life. She likes sports and also horseback riding, although she can only see in one eye.’

Gina will run the London Marathon in October to raise money for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust – which supported the family – and said: ‘The Childhood Eye Cancer Trust has been a great support all along.’