Mother reveals she finds having friends 'stressful' and says its 'hard work'

A woman has sparked a debate online after claiming she finds her friendships “stressful” and admitting she would sometimes rather be alone.

The mother from the UK went to the parenting forum Mums net to ask other people if they had difficulty maintaining friendships

Many agreed with the mother that friends mean unwanted ‘drama’ and that the effort to maintain lots of close relationships can be exhausting – while others suggested the anonymous poster should find some new friends.

The original person started the conversation by writing: ‘Anyone else find having friends stressful so don’t bother too much?

She added: ‘Sometimes it’s like trying to maintain a relationship and you always have to try to figure out what the other person is doing or thinking?’

Many agreed with the poster and some said that it is not the people themselves that cause stress – rather the ‘expectation’.

‘I agree. It’s not that the friends themselves stress me out, it’s just the state of having friends. It’s just more relationships to take care of and make time for,’ one person wrote.

‘I already struggle with the expectation that I will have to keep in touch with my close family, let alone friends. I also often think that it is stressful while you have a boyfriend, because it is about having to give attention to them.

Many people agreed with the poster and some said that it is not the people that cause stress but the ‘expectation’

‘So you end up feeling that if you don’t give your child attention, then your family requires some socializing, or your friends do, or your partner does. It just never ends’.

Another agreed, saying: ‘OMG yes. I struggle to fit in time for DH, DC, family, me time, work, hobbies and friends. I have several different groups of friends.

‘If I’m going out with friends either on a Friday or Saturday night, then I like one of those nights to be at home.’ She added that this meant that she often only saw one group of friends at a time. weekend.

‘Some friends want to see me every weekend evening. Some friends will spend the whole Saturday or Sunday with me. I work 50 hours a week and prefer to have weekends to myself.’

While many disagreed saying the woman might just be making the wrong friends with one person saying she was ‘making better friends’

She continued: ‘Today I just wanted to stay in mine [pyjamas] but my friend really wanted to go out as she was at a loose end. I have wanted one [pyjama] day for the past several weekends, but I haven’t made it due to friends/family demands/wants/needs/expectations.

‘A friend gives me anxiety and leaves me trying to figure out her expectations and overthink everything while she reads into anything and everything.

‘I get so stressed. She also texts me non-stop, can be overbearing and bounces off the walls with energy at 7 and send me messages. If I don’t answer, she chases me for an answer. She is also needy.’

But many people disagreed, arguing that perhaps the woman had just found the wrong friends for herself.

Another suggested that friendships shouldn’t be stressful, while another said ‘good friends are effortless’

Someone wrote: ‘I’m the opposite. My friends are woven into my life, they are a big part of my life and I love them like family. We work together, play together, relax together. I don’t know what I would do without them.’

Another person responded, saying: ‘If your friends are stressing you out, I would think about how to make some new ones. Lack of social contact is bad for most people’s mental health and is linked to dementia and shorter life span.’

Another wrote: ‘Good friends don’t stress you out. I wouldn’t say any of my friends ever do. Make better friends.’

While another said: ‘I totally get it. It’s not the friends themselves. It is the commitment and expectations of a relationship to maintain.

‘It’s hard work and sometimes it’s too much and you don’t want to let anyone down or upset them. I don’t know what the answer is though. Would love to know.’