Mother quizzed by police because of bruises on baby's skin which turned out to be leukaemia

A mother who was ‘charged with child abuse’ and questioned by police after taking her 15-week-old baby to hospital with bruises has been left heartbroken after the marks turned out to be leukaemia.

Sammie-Joe Smith, 30, took daughter Wendie-Lou to a GP after unexplained bruises started appearing under her skin and claims she was told by a doctor they were nothing to worry about about.

But after losing her younger sister Megan to rectal cancer just a year ago at the age of 27, Sammie-Joe began to fear the worst when the marks wouldn’t go away.

Sammie-Joe and her partner Gavyn Smith, 36, took their first-born child to A&E only to be suspected of abuse, she says.

The couple was upset when a police officer and social workers turned up at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

They were then sedated to be put on monitored contact for three days, meaning a social worker was constantly present while Wendie-Lou underwent tests.

But on October 5, the couple received the devastating news that Wendie-Lou actually had stage four acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The youngster is now undergoing chemotherapy at Birmingham Children’s Hospital to treat the type of blood cancer that affects cells in the bone marrow.

Sammie-Joe, a former carer, took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news and has been keeping well-wishers updated on Wendie-Lou’s progress via a social media blog.

She said: ‘After weeks of knowing something wasn’t quite right but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it but no matter how hard I tried to tell myself everything was ok I just couldn’t shake this gut feeling of anxiety, worry and concern for our little girl.

“However, after not giving up and expressing our concerns time and again, and even after being told that there is nothing wrong, we still pushed for answers.

“This involved a lot of tests and procedures, but we finally [received] the most devastating news Wendie-Lou has acute myeloid leukemia.

‘There has been a flood of tears cried and being hit with so much information it has been hard to process.

‘But no matter how hard this journey is, and with a mountain to climb, we are ready to fight and win, no matter what it takes.

“And I know you’re not physically here Megan, but I know you’re by her side every step of the way.

‘We’ll keep you posted, we need all the love and support we can get!’

She had previously written about her disgust at being questioned after taking Wendie-Lou to hospital.

She wrote: ‘Can’t get my head around all this!

‘I knew something was wrong and had taken Wendie-Lou to hospital on many occasions but instead we were accused of child abuse and had the police and social services on us and had to have monitored contact!

‘It makes my blood boil that they were quick to do scans to check for broken bones instead of doing the tests and scans she actually needed to be diagnosed and get the treatment she actually has need!

‘And all the social worker could say today was I’m so so so sorry!’

Sammie-Joe’s sister, Terri Smith, 36, a mother of four, said: ‘From about six or seven weeks old, Wendie started getting these bruises under her skin.

“It almost looked like poor circulation, it was probably the first case. One appeared and they started to get bigger.

Sammie took her to a series of GPs in August and they told her nothing was wrong until they saw a bruise on her rib.

‘The marks didn’t go away, they just got worse, so they took her to Worcester Hospital.

‘But the hospital suspected abuse and they contacted the police without telling Sammie-Joe, next minute you know there’s an officer and social worker there.

‘She was really upset, but you try to keep calm. Even my mother and father were asked about it.

‘I had a call that it was going to child protective services and there was an investigation. It lasted three days.

‘You must constantly have a social worker. She was not allowed to spend the night in the hospital. She had to put her trust in other people

‘It was over the top. I’ve worked with child protection before, I kind of knew they were just following procedure, but they didn’t listen to what she said.

“Luckily they got a few different opinions at the hospital and there was a consultant who listened to Sammie-Joe’s concerns.”

Terri said the diagnosis brought back so much “trauma” after what happened to Megan.

“There are connections between the type of mutations between what Megan had and the type of leukemia that Wendie-Lou has,” she added. ‘It just seems too much of a coincidence.’

Terri said Wendie-Lou started chemotherapy on Friday, but then she got a virus which attacked her lungs. She is now in the oncology department.

‘It has been really hard for her, she has already shown that she is a little fighter.

‘I felt that for a long time we failed Megan. We’re not going to lose this game, we’re going to win this one. We will do whatever it takes.’

Matthew Hopkins, chief executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: ‘We appreciate the impact and suffering that a child being diagnosed with cancer has on any family and are saddened to hear of Wendie-Lou’s diagnosis.

‘For confidentiality reasons we are unable to comment on individual patient care, but we would encourage the family to contact us directly so we can discuss any concerns about care.’

MailOnline has contacted West Mercia Police for comment.