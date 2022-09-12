Mother quizzed by police after ‘drowning’ her three children near Coney Island

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Three children have died and their mother is approached by the police after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach.

Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1:40 a.m. after a call from a concerned relative at a different location.

They reported that they believed a woman had harmed her three children, and officers attended but were unable to locate the family.

At 3:15 a.m., they received a second call from a 30-year-old woman who was walking barefoot on the boardwalk of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn in “emergency”.

She claimed her three children were missing before they were found on the beach two miles away.

The children, a seven-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl and a three-month-old baby sister, were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have confirmed that the woman is in the police station, but have not arrested her in connection with the death.

Police were called at 3:15 a.m. from reports of a woman, 30, in ‘distress’ walking barefoot on the boardwalk of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

She reportedly claimed her three children were missing before they were found unresponsive on the beach three miles away

The children, a seven-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl and a three-month-old baby sister, were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

In a press conference, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed that officers searched the area for 90 minutes for the children and their mother.

Police went to the apartment, which was unlocked, and the father of one of the children told officers he was concerned for their safety after their mother made several statements that she would harm them.

Officers found the mother with other family members around 3 a.m. and said she was “wet.”

They cannot confirm whether she was wet from the rain or submerged in the water.

Sea and air emergency services were called in to survey the shoreline for the three children

The father of one of the children told officers he was concerned for their safety after their mother made several statements that she would harm them.

Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn at 1:40 a.m. after a call from a concerned relative at a different location

She is currently not communicating with agents who attempt to interview her.

Police are calling on witnesses or anyone with information about the tragedy to come forward.

They added that there were no known previous cases of abuse or neglect of the children.

Emergency services from the naval and air forces were called in to survey the shoreline for the three children.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the three children before they were rushed to hospital before being pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.