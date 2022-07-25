Mother of woman, 18, ‘trafficked and brainwashed’ by Ezra Miller slams Warner Brothers

The mom of an 18-year-old Native American woman ‘trafficked and brainwashed’ by Ezra Miller has accused Warner Brothers of ‘putting profits before morals’ for not firing the actor from his lead role in upcoming $200million blockbuster The Flash.

Sara Jumping Eagle blasted the movie giant as she and lawyer husband Chase Iron Eyes continue their battle to get ‘missing’ daughter Tokata ‘to a safe place’ and away from the scandal-hit actor’s ‘influence’.

The desperately worried parents are pressing ahead with a court bid for a protective order against Miller, in which they allege the star ‘groomed’ their activist daughter before plying her with hard drugs, assaulting her and controlling her life.

Since the action was launched against the 29-year-old actor – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/their pronouns – in June, a catalogue of other troubling incidents with other women has been revealed.

Tokata Iron Eyes’ mother Sara Jumping Eagle has accused Warner Brothers of ‘putting profits before morals’ for not firing Ezra Miller from his lead role in The Flash. Mother and daughter are pictured together

Ezra Miller, 29, has been accused of ‘grooming’ and ‘brainwashing’ Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, who is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They are pictured together in a car

Miller, a non-binary actor, played The Flash in the DC Cinematic Universe. He’s pictured in character on a poster for the 2017 movie Justice League

These include choking one outside a bar in Iceland and menacing another in Berlin, who called police on Miller. They were also arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year, for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct and harassment.

Jumping Eagle, a pediatrician who graduated from Stanford Medical School, told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview that the star has a defined pattern of disturbing behavior against women that studio bosses have taken too long to recognize.

‘We want to speak to Warner Brothers about Ezra, and we want to hold them accountable,’ she said.

‘I know that initially they may not have been aware of Ezra’s issues,’ Jumping Eagle said.

‘However, if they are aware that one of the people they employ is assaulting people and this person is having significant issues that are causing harm to others, but they are willing to ignore that to continue with the production of the film, then it’s obvious they are putting profit over what is the morally right thing to do.’

Miller has been reportedly dropped from further super-hero DC Universe projects due to the escalating controversies surrounding them. But there is no word they will lose his role in The Flash, which is due out next year and also stars Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

‘Does Warner Brothers want a legacy wherein they have profited from a person who is a perpetrator?’ Jumping Eagle continued.

‘Warner Brothers is potentially also taking advantage of someone such as Ezra with mental issues and substance abuse issues.’

The anguished mother, using an affectionate family term for her daughter, also told DailyMail.com: ‘I’d also like to say directly to Tokata, I miss you bingbong.’

Warner Brother did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Jumping Eagle, 50, told DailyMail.com that she and her husband still have ‘no idea’ where Tokata is – after last seeing her in a harrowing street encounter in Santa Monica, California, on May 29, when she fled with Miller.

But they are convinced Tokata is still heavily under the influence of the star.

A July 12 hearing of their petition for a protection order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court in North Dakota ruled it can continue, but further details cannot be made public because of its sensitive family nature.

The parents’ lawsuit was filed in June. And in the paperwork previously published by DailyMail.com, the couple allege Miller is ‘currently physically and emotionally abusing Tokata Iron Eyes (18), psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering’ her safety and welfare.

This is ‘while perpetuating intimate partner violence upon’ their daughter ‘after having groomed Tokata since 2016 when she was 12 years old.’

They also alleged Miller ‘uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.’

Miller is also accused in the legal papers of trying to sleep in the same bed as Tokata on a trip to London when she was 14, and eventually had sex with her earlier this year to ‘cure’ his self-confessed ‘sex addiction’.

Tokata’s mother Sara tweeted about the alleged abuse her daughter is facing at the hands of Ezra Miller

Tokata’s parents have lodged legal papers in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court in North Dakota, against the actor. She’s pictured with her dad Chase

Miller identifies as non-binary and queer and uses the pronouns they/them. Court papers say they used the same pronouns for Tokata

Tokata has called her mother to demand her parents stop the court action

Tokata, who has said on social media that she does not have a phone, has now called her mother to demand her parents stop the court action, DailyMail.com can reveal.

‘She called to tell us to stop moving forward with the court proceedings,’ said Jumping Eagle. ‘She was mad at us about the case and wanted us to stop.

Since the action was launched against the 29-year-old actor in June, a catalogue of other troubling incidents with other women has been revealed

‘And then when I told her we weren’t going to stop, especially regarding the fact that Ezra Miller assaulted Tokata – that Ezra needs to be held accountable for continuing to hurt people – Tokata became very upset.

‘The conversation lasted about five minutes. She wasn’t crying, it was cussing at me, calling me names, you can f*** off, that kind of thing. She was shouting. She was mainly talking to her father at first and I chimed in.

‘I did tell her that we love her, that we care and that we are concerned about her safety. But also that Ezra continues to hurt people.

‘It was an upsetting call to me. At the time I was thinking, this isn’t my child talking to me, this isn’t how my child has ever talked to me before. Tokata’s never cussed at me or talked to me in that manner.’

Tokata has attacked her parents on social media. One post on Instagram read: ‘There are countless murdered and missing indigenous peoples. I am not one of them. #mmiwgt2s is a real and ongoing crisis therefore I wish to recognize the severity of misinformation about my life and experience,’ she added referring to a movement called Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womxn and Girls, 2Spirit.

However, Jumping Eagle told DailyMail.com: ‘When Tokata posted something saying she is not missing, as far as we are concerned she is missing.

‘My response is that while she is still under the control of someone who is manipulating and coercing – and that and she has not been in close contact with her close friends or family – then she is still missing.

‘We don’t know her whereabouts. Her closest friends don’t know her whereabouts. Ezra Miller does.’

Jumping Eagle accepts Tokata is an adult. However, she says the Violence Against Women Act and Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women factors are a central part of the concern over her daughter and the relationship with Miller.

‘When you look at trafficking, there are many elements of this that fit this and also fits an MMIW. The fact that Ezra kept moving her all over the place – and there was intimate partner violence.

‘This is so complex, there are so many layers to this, it is not straightforward.

‘If you are seeing somebody you love that has been assaulted and has been coerced and threatened and drugged you cannot stand by and do nothing. This is why we are still pursuing and trying whatever we can to get Tokata to safety. And out of the influence of a person who has their own issues.’

She continued: ‘There are reasons Tokata is still defending Ezra, despite the fact that Ezra assaulted Tokata and has done all these heinous things to Tokata, which several people witnessed.

‘This is clearly intimate partner violence. He was telling Tokata when Tokata can bathe, not to wear make-up, dumping things on Tokata’s head, shaming her in front of other people and then influencing what Tokata’s identity is.

‘Ezra is demonizing Tokata’s family, and this is also what manipulators do. They convince the person to make claims about their family that are not true.

Tokata has attacked her parents on social media. One post on Instagram read: ‘There are countless murdered and missing indigenous peoples. I am not one of them. #mmiwgt2s is a real and ongoing crisis therefore I wish to recognize the severity of misinformation about my life and experience’

Tokata met the Flash star when she was just 12 years old and her parents accuse the actor of ‘grooming’ their daughter. She’s pictured in 2018 (left) and now

The star ‘established contact with Tokata Iron Eyes while helping the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe during a movement to stop an underground oil pipeline. Tokata, her father and Ezra are pictured in December 2021 when the actor came to visit

‘This is all part of the pattern that has occurred up to now that has affected Tokata’s mind and sense of being. Ezra had Tokata convinced that I am an FBI agent for example.

‘I know that those are questions from the general public that, OK what’s the big deal, she’s 18, she wants to go party, why are we doing this?

‘But we believe if Tokata was being independent and functional and just had to learn some life lessons, that’s one thing. But if there is somebody interfering with Tokata’s abilities to be independent and safe, then that’s where we come in. We’re not going to just watch someone assault and hurt our daughter.’

The parents claim in the lawsuit that the actor plied their daughter with drugs including LSD and disrupted her Massachusetts private schooling to such an extent that she dropped out from Bard College at Simon’s Rock in December.

When they flew to Miller’s home in Stamford, Vermont, in January to retrieve Tokata, they allegedly found bruises on her body and she no longer had a driver license, car keys or a bank card.

And when the teenager was returned to her parents’ home, she fled again to New York to reunite with Miller and they were allegedly traveling together to Vermont, Hawaii and Los Angeles for a period.

The couple also alleged in the June filing that Miller ‘uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata’.

Miller first met the young activist in 2016. The court papers say they ‘established contact with Tokata Iron Eyes under the pretense’ of helping the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe during a movement to stop an underground oil pipeline.’

Miller would likely have been filming Justice League at the time, where one of the sets was located in Illinois.

Tokata in a picture she posted to Instagram

He took ‘an immediate and apparently innocent liking’ to Tokata and ‘began to formulate relations,’ the papers continue.

The star flew her with other Standing Rock tribal members to London to tour the Harry Potter movie studio in December 2017 – when they ‘attempted to sleep in the same bed at Tokata, who was 14 years old at the time. Miller was 25 years old at the time,’ her parents’ lawsuit alleges. Miller had appeared in the 2016 Potter spin-off movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

‘Ezra was prevented from sleeping in the same bed with Tokata at that time by a chaperone who can attest to this as the witness lives on the Standing Rock reservation… Tokata’s parents learned of this episode in June 2022,’ the lawsuit continued.

Miller also obsessed about the KKK because they believed the hate group had burned down a friend’s house in North Carolina, the papers continue.

The actor ‘transported an unknown supply of firearms and ammunition from Vermont to North Carolina for a potential confrontation with the KKK.

‘Tokata is compelled to go along and she is subjected to heightened anxiety, impending violence, firearms, drugs use and overbearing fear of this armed situation. To this day Tokata is paranoid about the KKK surveilling them, tracking them and generally being a target of the KKK.’

After the parents pair flew to Vermont in January, they got their ‘incapacitated’ daughter back home to North Dakota.

‘Tokata did not have and did not know the whereabouts of her bank card, driver license, Standing Rock tribal identification, passport, most of her clothing, car keys and any other items needed for her to navigate life on her own,’ says the filing.

Tokata spent ‘the next three weeks detoxifying from whatever drugs were used with Ezra Miller during the preceding time frame, at the very least cannabis, alcohol, LSD,’ the parents say.

‘It wasn’t until ten days went by that Tokata’s parents felt Tokata would be able to function in some capacity on her own.’

Tokata is pictured standing next to Leonardo DiCaprio during the People’s Climate March in 2017

Tokata is a well-known activist, pictured here with Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in September 2019

Tokata’s parents got her replacement ID. But in February the teenager reunited with Miller after telling them she was going to stay with a friend in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair were then spotted in Los Angeles that month before heading to Hawaii where they stayed in March and April – and Miller caused more controversy. ‘There’s evidence that Miller was the subject of 10 different calls to Hawaii law enforcement,’ the papers allege.

Eventually the pair return to Miller’s Vermont home, where Bennington County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an order for substance abuse evaluation on Tokata, instigated by her father.

Deputies make three unsuccessful attempts to serve the notice in May. On the first, Miller ‘lies to law enforcement and falsely states’ the teenager is not at his home, the lawsuit says.

During that time, two ‘former friends’ of Miller saw them ‘using threats of violence, extreme yelling and aggressive outbursts’ at Tokata, the lawsuit alleges.

‘Ezra Miller aggressively got in her face calling her a ‘b****’ and asking her ‘what are you putting make up on for you f***ing b****; Ezra also called Tokata a ‘thieving b****’, ‘c*** b****’.’

The papers also allege Miller told Tokata they had a sex addiction and they eventually ‘convinced’ her to have sex with them in January this year to help ‘cure’ it. They continue: ‘Ezra’s behavior shows a pattern of sexually predatory behavior.’

Tokata dismissed her parents concerns in a post on social media, writing: ‘I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise’

However, Tokata forcefully dismissed her parents’ concerns in another social media post on June 6, writing: ‘I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.

‘I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly thereafter, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief.

‘My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.’

And on June 16, she displays a screen grab of a text which says there are ‘blood obligations that cannot be avoided except to your detriment and spiritual degradation, you’ll see that we’re her to help you, do not play with medicine’.

Tokata writes next to it: ‘This is the way my parents have threatened me, in attempts to manipulate my movements and assert their narrative to the public. Using ceremony and native religious teachings to guilt me into returning to their dysfunctional household. This is not what our medicine is for. Ezra is innocent.’