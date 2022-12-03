Mother of two Melinda Kolodynski has announced that she will die due to a rare soft tissue cancer.

<!–

A devastated mom says she just wants more time with her two kids before a super rare cancer kills her.

Melinda Kolodynski, 33, said several months before she was diagnosed with cancer, she noticed a dull ache in her back that she thought was menstrual cramps.

Ms. Kolodynski, a working mother of two sons, six-year-old Maximus and two-year-old Corey, relied on Panadol to get through her busy days.

But in July, two months after the pain started, she suddenly experienced unimaginable pain.

Melinda Kolodynski (pictured with her family) was diagnosed with a very rare cancer in July after suffering back pain for two months

Ms Kolodynski (above) was diagnosed with a ‘one in 10 million’ case of angiosarcoma, soft tissue blood cancer

“By 11 p.m. I was in the worst pain of my life. I begged my husband to kill me while we waited for the ambulance, it was that bad,” Ms. Kolodynski said. 7News.

Paramedics managed to numb the pain and rushed her to hospital where CT scans revealed a cluster of three masses suspected to be advanced ovarian cancer.

However, further investigation revealed a much scarier diagnosis: an extremely rare angiosarcoma, soft tissue blood cancer.

“It’s a one-in-a-million kind of cancer…Because I was in my pelvis as a primary cancer, mine was actually a one-in-ten-million case,” she said.

Ms Kolodynski (right) said her cancer is incurable and wants to spend her last days with her family and help her eldest son Maximus (right) recover from leg lengthening surgeries

After unsuccessful attempts at chemotherapy, Ms. Kolodynski was told her only treatment option was a grueling 16-hour surgery to remove the organs around her pelvis and replace them with ostomy pouches.

But at the last minute she was told that the tumor had grown too large for the operation to work.

Now Ms. Kolodynski says she has no chance of recovery and wants to spend her last moments with her family.

“I’d love to take them on vacation and see Corey go to school, but I don’t know what’s possible,” she said.

Her eldest son, Maximus, also suffers from a long-term health struggle trying to lengthen one of his legs, which was too short from birth.

A GoFundMe started by Ms. Kolodynski’s mother (above) will raise money to help her live her final days to the fullest

Ms. Kolodynski said she wants to focus on helping him and preparing both her children for the moment she passed away.

“I’ve had to tell him that mommies can’t always be there forever and that daddy and grandma will take care of him and his mommy will always be in his heart,” she said.

Mrs. Kolodynski’s mother, Tracey, has a GoFundMe to help support her family and ensure that her daughter can live the rest of her life to the fullest.

“This has turned (Mrs. Kolodynski) and her little family’s lives upside down,” Tracey wrote.

“Anyone who knows Melinda knows she is a fighter who never backs down and who is a generous and caring support to all who need it, but now it’s her turn and she needs it more than words can express.”