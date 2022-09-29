Mother-of-two has ditched 4,000 items from her home in a bid to adopt a minimalist lifestyle

A mom who wanted to streamline her family’s life revealed how she threw away 50 percent of their belongings.

Casey Jones, 36, of Niagra, Canada, decided that her family of four didn’t need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in the house.

Casey and her husband, Jason, also 36, a project manager, initially started selling their unwanted items to pay off their debts – but kept throwing things away or donating them to charity after realizing they didn’t need everything. .

In total they have almost 3,500 items, including plates, her children’s toys and sentimental decor from her wedding day.

She has faced some criticism after revealing that she also gets rid of her kids’ toys. Pictured on the left is Casey’s daughter’s room before the cleanup and on the right is the room after

Casey Jones, 36, has cleaned up her house and got rid of nearly 3,500 items in an effort to adopt a minimalist lifestyle. Pictured is her lounge before the clearance

Casey’s lounge after cleaning up. Mother of two says cleaning up her house now takes just five minutes, compared to the hour she used to take

Casey said the hardest part was starting to clean up, but after she built up some momentum, she became relentless and was able to sort through the mess with ease. Pictured on the left is her son’s room before the cleanup and on the right after

Casey said, “We’re so much happier now. We can spend more time together as a family and focus on things that are important.”

The family now keeps only the bare necessities. They only have four plates for their family of four and four coffee mugs.

The mother of two says home maintenance is much easier to keep tidy now that it only takes her five minutes – 55 minutes less than it used to.

She said, “I now find myself cleaning less, spending less time looking for things, and less maintenance.

“Sentimental things are always the hardest thing to get rid of, but really you’re just making them think your kids will want it someday.”

Casey throws away clothes that haven’t been worn in over a year and turns hangers backwards until the item is worn

Casey explained that by donating the toys, she and her husband are showing their kids the process of moving things around

Casey throws away any clothes that haven’t been worn in over a year and turns hangers backwards until the item is worn.

She said, ‘I turn our hangers back at the beginning of the year and as we wear each item, I turn the hanger forward.

“At the end of the year I can see what hasn’t been worn and we donate that stuff.”

She has faced some criticism after revealing that she also gets rid of her kids’ toys.

Casey says she has people reaching out to her all the time, wanting to start cleaning up their house, but not knowing where to start. Pictured on the left is her kitchen before the cleanup and on the right is after

She defended her decision by saying that she only takes away toys when her children, ages eight and nine, don’t play with them.

Casey explains, “Toys are hard to get rid of. Every time I try it, the kids say ‘oh my god, that’s my favorite toy, I love it’.

“So I tell them if they play with it for the next two weeks they can keep it, but of course they won’t play with it.”

Casey explained that by donating the toys, she and her husband are showing their kids the process of moving things around.

Casey’s advice is to build momentum slowly, entering each room and approaching the same way. Do sentimental things last. Pictured on the left is a closet before her clearance and immediately after

TOP TIPS TO UNFOLD YOUR HOME Figure out what you want to do with it – write down what you hope it will accomplish.

Start small to build momentum – for example, start in the car, less sentimental areas, then try the bathroom signs and get rid of stuff there.

Build momentum slowly, enter each room and approach in the same manner. Do sentimental things last.

She said, “I told them it’s okay to pass things along and show them the good things that come out of it — less cleaning the toy room and more time playing board games with the family.

“We used to have so many toys – they didn’t know what to play with and now they will play for hours and use their imagination more.”

To keep an eye on what’s important, Casey and her family each have their own special box to hold “special” items.

“When the box fills up, we have to go through it and decide what makes sense and what doesn’t,” she said.

Things like family photos are kept safe, but other potentially sentimental items like candles from her wedding day ended up in the garbage bag.

Casey admitted that she kept “pointless” things, often for future reference.

She said, “You always hold them with the thought ‘someday I’m going to need these dishes, but I haven’t used them once in the last five years, so they have to go’.”

Casey says she has people reaching out to her all the time, wanting to start cleaning up their house, but not knowing where to start.