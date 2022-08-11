Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with cancer

<!–

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after being diagnosed with colon and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart.

Mother of two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her marriage to her 44-year-old partner, David, forward after being diagnosed with the shock.

But she died tragically just hours after saying, “I do” on her wedding day — with heartbroken husband David saying, “She was a beautiful soul.”

Their daughter Robyn Haynes, 37, said her mother was “my superwoman, my best friend, my angel in the sky.”

She said, “Mommy never went to the doctor or the hospital. We thought it was a kidney infection.’

Helen developed a sharp stabbing pain on her right side, but the family thought it was a problem with her kidneys.

The grandmother spoke to her doctor before going on holiday with long-time partner David Felvus, 60, in Tenerife in July.

But the family says her condition worsened during the trip — and she came home and was diagnosed with colon and liver cancer.

Ms Haynes said she took her mother to hospital when she returned from vacation on 14 July and was admitted.

She said, “I called on the fifth day of their vacation and Mom couldn’t speak.

“Daddy looked away from the phone so I couldn’t see them, it was obvious they were both upset.

“Mom got pain medication from friends just to help her through her vacation.”

Helen — also mother to Gavin, 43, and grandmother to Marcel, 18, and Evan, 10 — was sent home on July 27 to receive palliative care.

Ms. Haynes said: ‘My mother was like a superwoman – she did everything and then suddenly she got this diagnosis, and everything was affected.

“When she was diagnosed, we initially thought we had a year, which was hard to digest losing her so quickly.

‘In the hospital we found out months, weeks, at home we found out for days. Our world collapsed.

“We thought there would be a treatment plan to support her cancer, but the hospital said Mother was in very bad shape and all they could do was put her at ease.”

Helen died tragically on July 30, just hours after the service.

Her daughter added that she now wants to make people aware of the symptoms of liver and colon cancer so that others do not suffer from it.

She said, ‘If you have a stomachache or if something doesn’t feel right, go to the hospital or the doctor.

‘The symptoms are: jaundice, swollen legs, confusion, bloating, indigestion, sharp stabbing pains and reduced mobility.

“I wouldn’t want another family to go through what we’re going through, because it’s terrible.”

The family is raising money for the funeral and has already raised more than £2,800.