Mother-of-two, 54, said she was left looking like ‘ET’ and suicidal after a botched £17,000 facelift

One woman said she looks like ‘ET’ after a facelift by a doctor from Channel 4’s Embarrassing Bodies.

Shirley Ridley, 54, from Middlesbrough, decided to have the surgery after discovering she was going to be a mother at age 51, and booked an appointment with cosmetic surgeon Sultan Hassan, who appeared on the show.

She also paid £4,600 to have her eyes done, and was pleased with the results, but disappointed with how her £13,000 facelift turned out after undergoing it in Birmingham in June.

She said, “My eyes look younger. It’s the only thing that keeps me going. But my face, it looks awful. I look older than I’ve ever looked.’

Shirley Ridley, 54, pictured earlier, left, of Middlesbrough, booked an appointment with cosmetic surgeon Sultan Hassan. But the lift, which cost more than £17,000, has left her terrified as she moves her head and jaw three weeks after surgery, right

Shirley said she feels like she looks like ET and the botched procedure left her feeling suicidal and looking “miserable”

She continued, “I didn’t do this purely out of vanity. I try not to look 23 and have nice big, full lips and all. I just wanted to take the age away.

“It looks just as bad now, if not worse, because I’m completely out of proportion with no skin on my neck.”

Shirley welcomed twins 20 months ago and said she wanted to look younger before welcoming the new babies.

Shirley revealed that she’d had Botox before and the woman who administered it said Shirley would have a facelift to fix the area around her mouth.

She then had a consultation with Sultan Hassan, where she requested a lower facelift, but did not expect her neck to be affected.

The surgeon told her he would give her a microlift. She wondered when they quoted for a microlift instead of a facelift and was told it was some kind of facelift.

In the aftermath of the procedure, pictured Shirley was thrilled and couldn’t wait to see the results, but her joy was short-lived

The mother of two, who isn’t happy with how her neck looks after the procedure, pictured, has said her kids may feel she’s not the “mother she should be”;

Despite a quote for half the price of an NHS surgeon, Shirley decided to pay more for Mr Hassan in the hopes that he could minimize the scars from the surgery.

Shirley said she developed an infection around the cuts made during the procedure and she was still in pain three weeks after the surgery.

‘I was suicidal. I just thought to myself I think I’d better be dead,” she said. “When I went to bed last night, I told my husband that I can’t kill myself because of our children.

‘I love life and I won’t do it. But above all, my children are already suffering because I am not the mother I should be.

Three weeks after the procedure, Shirley, pictured, said she has just recovered from an infection and says she was left with painful scars

“They sense the misfortune and they feel miserable. I look that bad.’

She continued: “There is no flexibility and there seems to be nowhere to go for anything left in my face. That he’s doing this to someone’s neck that doesn’t need to be done is just bizarre.

“It was a certain part of my face that needed attention. And he was told this, but he just completely ignored it.

“The problems around my mouth are accentuated and with all the skin he took from my neck, they are more visible than ever.”

Shirley’s right ear before the cosmetic surgeon removed her stitches following the procedure earlier this summer

While she was able to hide some of her scars behind her hairnet and overalls at work, the job remains extremely uncomfortable.

Shirley has now filed an official complaint with the operating room but have heard nothing more.

Shirley has spoken to Citizens Advice in hopes of getting some of her money back to pay for the corrective surgery.

Carolyn Andrews, Elite Surgical’s Practice Manager, said: ‘Each patient undergoes a thorough, in-depth consultation process with a fully accredited and experienced Consultant Plastic Surgeon who is registered on the GMC Specialist Register for Plastic Surgery.

“We have one of the highest levels of patient satisfaction for our cosmetic surgery procedures.

Shirley’s neck after surgery. Mother of two said she feels ET because of her long neck after the procedure

“It is essential for a patient to be realistic about their expectations of surgery and occasionally to be open about any wishes that are not achievable.”

During the consultation process, the surgeon clarifies the treatment options and plans any proposed treatments with a full discussion of the potential risks and any limitations.

“All patients are provided with further written information outlining the risks and likely benefits of the treatment in clear terms, and they are always given ample time to answer any questions they may have.

‘Patients must be confident in their decision to undergo cosmetic surgery and a mandatory cooling-off period is standard in our practice.

‘We provide psychological support both before and after cosmetic surgery, because there are both physical and psychological aspects involved in the healing and recovery process.

“After care is just as important as the surgery itself, so it is imperative that patients contact us and follow their aftercare advice, especially if they have post-operative concerns. We are fully regulated by the CQC.”