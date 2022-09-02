Mother of twins reveals strangers are shocked when they see her babies have different skin colours

A mother of two has opened up about having twin babies of different skin colors as she appeared on Good Morning Britain today.

Chantelle Broughton, 29, of Nottingham, who is biracial with a Nigerian maternal grandfather, shares babies Ayon and Azira with partner Ashton, who is half Jamaican.

She told GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard that having twins with different skin tones wasn’t a shock at first, as they were “quite similar in skin tone.”

However, Chantelle noted that as the twins born in April started to get older, her daughter Azirah has a noticeably darker complexion and brown eyes, while son Ayon has paler skin and green eyes.

And the 29-year-old says strangers are often “shocked” when they see the twins, saying they’ve never seen siblings with such different skin tones.

She explained: “People still hold you back when they see you have a twin stroller because everyone just seems to love twins.

‘And then when they notice, they’re like “are they twins?… oh wow, one is the dark one is the light. That’s so unusual, I’ve never seen that before.”

Loving mum Chantelle also revealed that the babies are already very close and often reach out to touch each other’s hands.

“Everyone seems really shocked…I don’t think many people have seen twins with a different skin color.”

Also Dr. Amir Khan featured in the segment, who talked about why some twins with biracial parents have different skin colors.

Chantelle has said before that people have asked her if the twins are really hers when she takes them in the stroller

He said, “What will have happened is that there are two eggs and two sperms fertilizing those eggs.

‘Skin color is made up of about 20 different genes, and it’s a random assortment.

HOW BABY’S SKIN COLOR IS DETERMINED Skin color is a very strong example of genetic influence. It depends on the amount of pigment melanin found in the skin cells, and this amount is predetermined by the genetic blueprint of each cell. There are infinitely many different skin colors, also known as phenotypes. These range from black, dark brown, tan, light brown to white skin. Any expression of melanin has an accumulating effect on skin color – in other words, the more there is in each parent’s genes, the darker that person will be. Therefore, a baby’s color will usually depend on the predominant amount of melanin in their parents. Although, although quite rare, it is possible for dark-skinned parents to give birth to a pale-skinned child, or vice versa, if their own parents or grandparents are paler or lighter than them.

‘What will be found in one sperm will not be the same as another sperm, and it is the same with the eggs.

“So that’s what will happen — a different set of genes will have fertilized one egg and another on the other.

‘And they will have preferred lighter skin, they will have preferred dark skin and darker hair, dark eyes.

“So it’s completely coincidental and incredibly rare… about one in 500 biracial or interracial couples who have twins will have twins like that.

“It’s becoming more common now, because about 50 years ago we didn’t actually have couples as interracial as we see now.

“And it’s a wonderful thing.

‘We see such beautiful things because people mix more.

“But it’s relatively new.”

He added that because it is quite rare, not much research has been done on these types of twins, but more is still being done when it comes to differences the babies may experience with health problems.

dr. Amir also noted that the children are likely to have different experiences when it comes to social issues.

He added ‘it’s not fun to think about, but it’s the reality of the situation’.

About how the babies already seem to be close, Mother Chantelle said: “If we put them together, like in the morning in bed… they will look at each other.

“And they always touch hands.

“From the moment they were born, when they lay side by side, we have so many videos where they grab each other by the hand.”