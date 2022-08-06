Mother of tragic 12-year-old Archie Battersbee pays tribute as his life support is switched off

It was the devastating end to the most heartbreaking public legal battle. Yesterday at 12:15 pm Archie Battersbee died in hospital surrounded by his family after doctors finally withdrew his life support.

When he appeared yesterday afternoon before the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, where the 12-year-old has been in intensive care since April, his mother Hollie Dance – visibly upset – paid an emotional tribute to her ‘beautiful little boy’ who ‘fought to the end’.

When she announced her son’s death, she said, “I am the proudest mother in the world. He was such a beautiful little boy and he fought to the end, and I’m so proud to be his mother.”

The story of Archie, an ambitious Olympic gymnast, and of the family who fought so hard for his life has captured the hearts of the nation.

Hollie Dance paid tribute to her son, Archie Battersbee, 12, outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, after doctors finally withdrew his life support on Saturday

The youngster was found unconscious in his bedroom in April after his parents believed a social media game had gone tragically wrong

The fit and active little boy was found unconscious in his bedroom in Southend, Essex, four months ago after Mrs Dance, 46, and Archie’s father, her former husband Paul Battersbee, 56, believed a social media game had gone tragically wrong.

Starved of oxygen, he was left with a catastrophic brain injury. They have remained by his side since that day, unwilling to give up hope that he would recover.

Even when doctors told them Archie would most likely be brain dead, and recommended that he withdraw his care, they continued to fight to give him a chance at survival.

Their stoicism was nothing short of remarkable. Ms Dance has described how she thought her son had held her hand, his facial expressions changed and she instinctively knew that “my son is in there.”

She talked to her son, read to him and played his favorite music. She has slept next to him and woke up every 40 minutes to check his machines.

They competed against Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, and challenged the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to give him extra time for living expenses.

‘Family’s unconditional love’: Archie pictured as a toddler with his older brother Tom Summers

They have publicly criticized the trust, claiming there was “no support,” and that a letter handed to them described plans that amounted to a “choreographed performance” by Archie.

Just last week they fought to transfer him to a hospice to experience his last moments in a more private environment. But that bid failed on Friday night.

There were no further options left.

Ms Justice Theis said in her statement that the “unconditional love and devotion of the family to Archie is a common thread running through this case.

“I hope Archie now has the chance to die in peace, with the family who meant as much to him as he clearly does to them.”

In an interview shortly afterwards, Ms Dance said: ‘It has been very difficult. Despite the hard strong face and appearance in front of the cameras so far, I’ve been pretty broken.”

This photo of Archie, aged 10, was released by the family as they paid their respects

When asked if there was anything else she could do, she added, “No. I’ve done everything I promised my little boy I’d do. I did it.’

On Saturday morning, the benefactors began leaving floral arrangements and lighting candles at the hospital entrance.

Candles flickered in the shape of the letter ‘A’ and also formed a love heart around a card with Archie’s name.

Family friends and supporters of the family campaign also gathered in solidarity. A family spokesperson said the atmosphere in the ward was “highly charged” as Archie’s final moments approached.

At 10 a.m., the court order that prevented the hospital from withdrawing Archie’s life support expired.

Doctors stopped the medical treatment he was receiving and two hours later his ventilator was removed. He died shortly afterwards.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Center who has supported the family’s case, said: “We will continue to support the family as we have all along. It was a privilege to be next to them.

“The events of the past few weeks raise many important issues, including questions about how death is defined, how those decisions are made, and the place of the family.

“We urgently need a review and reform of the system.”

Baroness Finlay, professor of palliative medicine and former president of the Royal Society of Medicine, has called for an independent inquiry into how such cases of brain injury are handled.

Archie’s case provides renewed urgency for further debate on parental rights

“Contradictory conflict doesn’t help anyone,” she said.

The cross-bench peer has supported the introduction of ‘Charlie’s Law’, a campaign by baby Charlie Gard’s parents to introduce new rules to give parents more say in how their children are treated.

Charlie died in 2017 after a protracted legal battle between his doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital and his parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard.

Their proposal could allow parents to seek mediation and independent experts if they disagree with what doctors decide.

Baroness Finlay said: ‘My concern is that these cases are coming to court too soon and too early and that we need an alternative way to manage communication between doctors and parents.’

When lawyers are involved, she adds, communication becomes more difficult. There is no specific timetable for these proposed changes.

But Archie’s case will bring a renewed urgency to the need for change.

Perhaps the family’s struggle, despite the loss of the little boy they loved so desperately, has not been entirely in vain.