Mother-of-three police officer, 49, wins bravery award for singlehandedly breaking up gang fight

A female police officer who single-handedly confronted a gang that attacked a man “like a pack of wild animals,” has been praised for her bravery.

Clare Larkey-Jones, 48, stepped into the midst of the gang attack in Caernarfon, North Wales, after noticing the commotion as she returned from an 11am shift.

The victim, in his twenties, was badly beaten before the mother of three pulled 19-year-old leader Callum Lee Davies away.

PC Larkey-Jones said she performed because “it was the right thing to do.” After the gang fled, she stayed with the victim and called an ambulance.

The victim, in her 20s, was severely beaten before the mother of three, 19-year-old leader Callum Lee Davies (pictured) pulled away

PC Larkey Jones told Daily Post: ‘I had just finished an 11am shift and was picking up my brother and his girlfriend at The Maes in Caernarfon before going home when I heard a lot of shouting. I told my brother to stay in the car and I walked up to him and a gang of boys were bullying a young man in his twenties.

“They were like a pack of wild animals and started beating him up. They stopped when I passed by, but then they started again.

“I just went on autopilot and grabbed the leader, yelled at them and pulled him away before they ran away and then called the police and ambulance.”

The case was later heard before Mold Crown Court, where it was revealed that PC Larkey-Jones grabbed leader Callum Lee Davies while in “mid punch.”

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital with a 3-cm cut on his face and bruising and swelling to his eye.

At the time of sentencing, Lee Davies was already serving a prison sentence and was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for assault.

During the sentencing, Judge Nicola Jones said PC Larkey-Jones “without thinking about her own safety, was clearly only thinking of restoring order and protecting the victim of the attack when she intervened.”

“She ended up among all those men who behaved violently. She sent everyone on their way very clearly and forcefully,” the judge said.

The judge thanked PC Larkey-Jones, who was present in court at her request, on behalf of the people of Caernarfon.

Judge Jones said, “I wanted to thank and praise you for your bravery that night. I have seen what this man is capable of with regard to other crimes and if you had not intervened there would have been a very real risk of more serious injury to [the victim] and certainly a real risk of more public order.’