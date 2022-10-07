Mother-of-three, 38, over drink-drive limit ‘was drinking to cope with post-natal depression’

<!–

A mother-of-three who was caught driving more than three times the drink-drive limit with four children in her car said she drank to cope with postnatal depression.

Kathryn McAdams, 38, was stopped at the wheel of the Volkswagen Tiguan on the A41 in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, shortly after midnight when police were alerted by a member of the public concerned about her driving.

During a roadside test, McAdams, who has three children of her own, blew 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath, the legal limit being 35mg.

The four children she had been looking after, all under the age of ten, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were unharmed.

At Chester Magistrates Court, McAdams was jailed after she admitted drink-driving and being drunk with responsibility for a child, but had eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months after citing postnatal depression arising from the birth of a of her own children.

The social services are now helping the family.

Alan Currums, prosecuting, said McAdams had been stopped by police on the A41 in Elllesmere Port at 6am. 12.30 on 4 September.

“Police were contacted by a member of the public to say that the defendant was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan and that she may have been under the influence of alcohol,” Currums said.

‘Officers found the vehicle on the A41. There were four children in the car. She gave a positive roadside breath test and was taken to the detention center for an additional breath test. The lowest reading was 116mg of alcohol. The police could not detect signs of impaired driving.’

Mitigating, Wendy Shurrock, representing McAdams, said: ‘She cannot believe she did such a thing and in the probation report it was felt she expressed genuine remorse.

‘She felt disgusted by what she had done and did not try to minimize or justify her behavior in any way. She has given herself a harder time than the court could give her.’

She added: ‘Drinking is clearly the problem. ‘She has mental health problems and that is what has led to the drinking. She has three children and was diagnosed with postpartum depression. She knew she was struggling and contacted her doctor for help.

‘She also drank to cope. In addition to the mental health issues, she had a problem with her housing. Her landlord had decided to sell the property where she has lived for 11 years, which meant she had to move from Chester, where all her support is.’

‘She has now gone back to work. It is for financial reasons, but also for her mental health. She works as a corporate service associate. She had just started after this incident and has managed to keep it going even though the lawsuit has been hanging over her head.

‘She recognizes that she needs help and cooperates with all agencies. She works really hard to keep the family unit together. She has also stopped drinking since the incident. The impact of custody would be severe, but there is a very realistic prospect of rehabilitation.’

McAdams was also fined £100, told to pay £239 in costs and victim surcharges and banned from driving for 28 months. She was also ordered to complete a 90-day alcohol abstinence rehabilitation program, must wear an electronic tag and undertake 30 days of rehabilitation activity at the correctional facility.

“We have listened very carefully to what has been said,” said chairman Alan Davies. ‘We have listened to statements from your lawyer and the prosecution. We have read the probation reports and read the papers you sent us by your friend.

‘We believe that this case has exceeded the custody threshold. There were children in the car and it was reading loudly. You had the option to stop. Members of the public called the police. The risk both to yourself and members of the public was high.

“You must completely abstain from alcohol. This offense is serious and has passed the custodial threshold, but because there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation we have refrained from immediate custody.’