Mother-of-one triathlete, 35, dies after being struck by a car while on a morning bicycle ride

A mother and triathlete were hit by a car and killed on a morning bike ride, prompting a police call to find the driver of the vehicle.

Mother-of-one Lucy John died after her bike was struck by a black Honda Civic around 9.10am Sunday morning at a roundabout on the A48 in Laleston, Bridgend, South Wales.

Described by friends as a “beautiful soul,” the 35-year-old was a member of the Pen-Y-Bont triathlon club in Bridgend and had recently completed an Ironman event.

Other cyclists and passers-by tried to help before emergency services arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In tribute to Ms John, Elsa Jade, of the Pen-Y-Bont triathlon club, said: ‘It is with the greatest of hearts that we write this but today we have lost one of the most beautiful souls after she was involved in an accident during the driving.

“Lucy had all the qualities you could ever have. She was fiercely determined, enthusiastic and committed to every aspect of her life. Family, work, friends, coaching and training.

“We have been inundated with messages relaying people’s memories of Lucy and each of them is an example of what a truly incredible, inspiring and helpful person she was. To say she will be missed is an understatement.

“Our love and condolences go out to Evan and the rest of Lucy’s family at this time.

“Shine there pretty girl.”

South Wales Police have now called for witnesses to the crash. A spokesperson said: “A black Honda Civic collided with a bicycle and, despite the best efforts of local residents and emergency services, the cyclist, a 35-year-old woman from Bridgend, was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.”

DC Alun Efstathiou added: ‘I would like to thank the people who assisted on the ground and the local community for their patience while the road was closed while we conducted our investigation.

“My thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time.

“We would like to hear from people who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident or who witnessed the Honda’s driving prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police by calling 101 or by going to https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ro/report/ with reference 2200350471.