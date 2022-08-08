Mother of one, 29, wants to be the new Angelina Jolie… and prove there is life after a mastectomy

When Angelina Jolie underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013, it did much to raise awareness of a genetic mutation linked to a higher risk of ovarian and breast cancer.

Now a model wants to become the ‘new Angelina Jolie’ after undergoing a mastectomy following her sister’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Miss Jolie, whose mother died of ovarian cancer at age 56, decided to have the surgery after discovering she carried the mutated BRCA1 gene.

But lingerie model Jade Power, 29, carries another lesser-known gene called PALB2, which was only discovered in 2006 and similarly increases breast cancer risk.

Jade Power, 29, has made the decision to have a double mastectomy to reduce her lifetime risk of breast cancer

It has led her to make the heartbreaking choice to undergo a double mastectomy at Guy’s Hospital in London.

Miss Power’s sister, Donna, 39, found out in September 2020 that she carried a mutation in the PALB2 gene after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jade, a former Miss Sussex, is now determined to reduce her lifetime risk of breast cancer – that’s up to 63 percent compared to 15 percent for other women.

The mother of one said: ‘Angelina Jolie was one of the people who helped me make this decision by showing that there is life after a mastectomy.

“But a lot of people just don’t know anything about PALB2, like we don’t, so I hope to try and make it as widely known as Angelina became a poster girl for the ‘Jolie gene’.

“Learning I had this gene and having this surgery is scary, but I’m aiming to go back to modeling lingerie with my new body after that.”

Donna, the second woman in her family to develop breast cancer after her aunt, who was only 37 when diagnosed.

Donna had two surgeries to completely remove a nodule, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and asked for genetic testing.

Angelina Jolie had a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 after discovering she carried the mutated BRCA1 gene

She described discovering she had a mutation in the PALB2 gene. “I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“I felt like there was such a stream of bad news coming in different waves and it was difficult to navigate through.

“Then I was told there was a 50 percent chance that my sisters would also have PALB2.”

The consultant’s older sister, Claire, 43, does not carry the gene, but Jade tested positive.

Jade, who lives in London with her partner and nine-month-old son Zander, said: “I’ve been waiting two months for the results.

“I used to be so lucky, but then my life changed in a flash and suddenly I had such a much higher chance of developing breast cancer that, even with monitoring, might not be discovered until it was advanced or life-threatening.”

‘I knew that a double mastectomy would mean that I didn’t have to live an anxious life with every scan and checkup.

“As a new young mother, I wanted to put myself in the best possible situation, especially after seeing my sister was diagnosed so young.”

Jade Power (front) has the lesser-known gene called PALB2, her sister Donna (above) was diagnosed with breast cancer and her sister Claire (left) does not have cancer or the gene

The Power sisters have launched a social media campaign, under the slogan Not Just BRCA, aiming to draw attention to PALB2 mutations, which affect approximately one in 1,000 women, and other non-BRCA mutations.

The sisters are also campaigning to have everyone undergo a genetic test to identify mutations.

Currently, women under 50 can usually only get a genetic test on the NHS if a family member is known to have a defective gene linked to breast cancer, or if they have a strong family history of the disease in younger women.

Professor Marc Tischkowitz, from the Department of Medical Genetics at the University of Cambridge, said: ‘PALB2 is the next most important gene for breast cancer after BRCA1 and BRCA2, but most women are probably not yet familiar with it.

“Many experts believe that every woman under 50 who gets breast cancer should undergo gene sequencing and I think that’s the direction we need to travel.”