Mother of missing 11-year-old did not report her missing for 20 days as ‘she was scared of husband’

The mother of a missing 11-year-old girl has told police she did not report her missing for nearly three weeks because she feared her husband, the girl’s stepfather,’s reaction to the news.

Madalina Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 21 exiting a school bus and disappeared on Nov. 23, her mother Diana Cojocari said.

On the day of her disappearance, Cojocari, 37, had been arguing with her husband Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Palmiter drove to Michigan that night in a rage.

Three days later, on November 26, Palmiter returned home to North Carolina and Cojocari told him that the young girl was missing from the home in Cornelius, a town just north of Charlotte.

Madalina Cojocari’s mother says she last saw her on Nov. 23 – three weeks days before she reported her missing to her school

Madalina’s mother Diana Cojocari (left), 36, and stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested Dec. 17. Cojocari claims she last saw her daughter at 10 p.m. on Nov. 23. a trip to Michigan on November 24

But she didn’t report the little girl’s disappearance until nearly three weeks later, on December 15, because she feared Palmiter’s reaction.

The police investigating the case noted that the kitchen in the family home had an area blocked with plywood, Queen City News reported. Palmiter said he built a separate apartment.

Palmiter told police he last saw Madalina a week before she disappeared.

Cojocari said that Madalina’s backpack and some of her clothes were missing from the house.

She told police that the young girl had no friends to stay with, and because she was from Moldova, she had no family nearby.

Cojocari added that she had been in contact with family in Moldova, who advised her to go to the police, but she resisted their pleas.

It is unclear how long Cojocari and her daughter have lived in the United States and when she married Palmiter.

Both Cojocari and Palmiter were arrested and charged with failing to report a missing child.

The FBI is now conducting a search and a spokesperson said “we won’t do anything to find her.”

On Tuesday, the FBI teamed up with the Cornelius Police Department to search the nearby lake

Madalina was last seen getting off a school bus at her stop on Nov. 21, police say

“As part of the normal investigation process, we are extending our search area beyond the home where Madalina was last seen to include Lake Cornelius,” police said on Tuesday.

Court officials said during her first trial on Tuesday that Cojocari had so far “obstructed the investigation.”

They said she only “reluctantly” reported her daughter’s disappearance to the police.

Despite several calls from her school over the following weeks, no one got word that Madalina was missing.

On December 12, a Bailey Middle School staff member went to Cojocari’s home with a counselor.

There was no answer at the door, so they left a ‘truancy package’.

On December 14, Cojocari called the school counselor and told her she would take Madalina to school the next day.

At that meeting, Cojocari told the resource officer that Madalina had in fact been missing for weeks and was last seen going into her room to go to bed around 10 p.m. on November 23.

Cajocari also told school officials that she and her husband had a fight that night, leading him to drive to his childhood home in Michigan to retrieve his belongings.

It was at 11:30 am on November 24 that Cojacari went to check on Madalina and found that she was no longer in her bedroom.

When Palmiter returned at 7 p.m. on November 26, Cojacari told police she asked if he knew where Madalina was and he told her he didn’t.

At 11:30 a.m. on November 24, Diana Cojacari claimed that she went to check on Madalina and found she was no longer in her bedroom

Investigators searched the Madalina family’s home, where her mother claims she was last seen sleeping

Investigators were seen excavating the front yard of her home, but have not disclosed if anything of interest was found

After their arrest on December 17, the two were held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The police did a thorough search of their house and saw that they had dug out the garden of the fountain with shovels. It’s not clear if they found anything interesting.

Her stepfather Palmiter, who works as a mechanical designer at a machine manufacturer, is being held on $100,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Diana Cojocari’s bond was set at $250,000 and it was conditional that if she makes a bond, she will be placed under electronic surveillance.

Madalina is four feet tall, has dark brown hair and weighs about 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.