Mother of eight Nicole Kent reveals how she applied for 597 houses and got knocked back by them all

A mother of eight has revealed how hundreds of landlords refused to let her rent after she lost her home in the recent floods in Queensland – before finally getting a property with one nasty catch.

Nicole Kent has applied for as many as 597 homes since she lost her home in February, but after months of searching, filling out forms, inspections and phone calls, some 596 homeowners have either hit her back or ignored her application.

Real estate agents even told her she had to make some big changes in her life in order to take a look.

“They said I should get a partner because it would help me get a house,” Ms Kent told the Daily Mail Australia.

She finally got a home after the owners learned she was a professional cleaner and demanded that she clean it before moving in.

Nicole Kent (pictured) was beaten back or overlooked for as many as 596 rental properties before securing a home – after losing hers during the recent floods in Queensland.

The stoic mom eventually got a house of her own, but it came with a snag – instead of just taking her bail and a few weeks’ rent, the owners of the rental demanded that Ms. Kent scrub the place clean before taking off. could move in (Picture: Mrs. Kent in her house )

The house had been vandalized by the previous tenants and the exhausted mother — who was unable to live with her beloved children while house-hunting — agreed to the odd proposal.

“My kids kept me going,” she said. “I felt relieved to be honest and excited, I can now bring my kids home.”

Unfortunately, one last unpleasant surprise awaited her.

“(I wasn’t mad about the deal) until I went to the house and saw what it was like,” she said.

‘I was very angry. The way the house was – really bad.’

The house she arrived in was far from a home and Mrs. Kent spent her early days working on the property making it livable.

“But I kept my emotions aside and looked at the brighter side of things and that was to bring my kids home,” she said.

Mrs. Kent, unable to live with her children during the house hunt, agreed to the strange proposal (Photo: Mrs. Kent and one of her children)

Ms Kent appeared on TV morning shows this week as the rental crisis grips South Queensland (Picture: Ms Kent in her home)

Ms Kent appeared on morning TV shows this week as the housing crisis grips South Queensland.

The record low vacancy rate in the market is making it harder than ever for potential tenants to find a place to stay.

Data from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland shows that vacancy in the Southern Downs region of the state bordering New South Wales is ridiculously tight – at 0.1 percent.

The institute classifies a ‘tight’ marker as 0-2.5 percent and the vacancy rate in a ‘healthy’ market should be 2.6 percent to 3.5 percent.