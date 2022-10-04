Mother of Daunte Wright’s son sues his parents, lawyer after not receiving money from his GoFundMe

The woman who shares a child with Daunte Wright Sr. has filed a lawsuit against Daunte’s parents and attorney, Ben Crump, alleging that she has not seen any of the money raised in a GoFundMe purportedly dedicated to helping his family.

Chyna Whitaker, mother of Daunte Wright Jr., recently filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County, Minnesota, claiming she has not received ‘one penny’ of the more than $1 million raised in a fundraiser for Wright Sr.’s death.

The 23-year-old says Crump ‘promised and assured her in advance that all GoFundMe money raised through Daunte Wright Sr. The Memorial Fund would be split 50/50 between Daunte Jr. and the Wright family.’

Court documents say Whitaker allegedly tried to resolve the issue amicably but was unsuccessful in working with Wright’s mother and other family members.

Chyna Whitaker comforts her son, Daunte Wright Jr., during the trial in Minnesota

Daunte Wright Sr. was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter on April 11, 2021 after she claimed he tried to pull a gun on her

Daunte Wright Sr. pictured in July 2020 on her son’s first birthday. Wright Sr. had only one child, Daunte Wright Jr., whom he shared with Chyna Whitaker

Whitaker’s lawyers say the single mother has yet to receive any financial assistance to help raise her son and that attempts to resolve the dispute amicably have gone unanswered.

The single mother says the entire $1,039,260 has been turned over to Wright Sr.’s parents.

That GoFundMeorganized by the Minnesota man’s aunt, Kelly Bryant, says that ‘100% of the funds raised on this site will go to the Wright family.’

She also claims that Crump assured her that she would be taken care of, an assurance that made her feel comfortable trusting him and the family.

Katie Wright, Daunte Wright Sr.’s mother and attorney Ben Crump in court

Aubrey Wright (left), Katie Wright (center) and Ben Crump comfort each other after the killing of Aubrey and Katie’s son, Daunte Wright Sr.

‘Chyna, you will receive at least 50% of the GoFundMe proceeds raised that my company will help create. Don’t worry, we’ll make sure you and your son are taken care of,” says the woman.

“Had Crump not made the above specific statement to Plaintiff, she would have separately created her own GoFundMe account, which she was legally entitled to do,” the suit continues.

Whitaker also calls out Crump and his law firm for turning their backs on her during her time moving on to other ‘money matters’.

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, who was also killed by Minnesota police officers, wraps Chyna Whitaker in her arm with attorney Ben Crump

“Crump and Crump Law moved on to the next highly publicized police malpractice case with money-making without so much as help on his part to ensure that his clients, Daunte, Sr.’s parents, kept their promise,” the single mother says in her case. .

Whitaker had previously stated that she was distressed at the thought of raising her son alone after Wright Sr.’s death.

At a news conference in April 2021the woman expressed her heartache over her single motherhood and the thought that her son did not have his father around.

“I’m really hurt for my son because he doesn’t have his dad now,” Chyna Whitaker said. ‘It’s a bit stressful for me. I really don’t want to do this alone. I feel like I’m on my own.’

Daily Mail Online contacted Crump and his law firm and received the following response:

‘This is strictly a family dispute between the mother of Daunte Wright’s child and Daunte’s parents who created the GoFundMe account in question. Ben Crump Law never handled or controlled the money from this GoFundMe account, which was under the direction of Daunte’s parents. Ben Crump Law did not benefit from any of the funds raised and we did not accept any fee in this case. Our hearts are always with the family and we pray that they can find a solution.’

Katie Wright and Ben Crump tie the knot at Lakewood Cemetery on April 22, 2021, where Daunte Wright Sr. was cremated

Crump’s comments to the Minneapolis news station match the description of the GoFundMe, which says the money will be administered “solely” by Wright’s family.

Funds raised through this site will be transferred to the Wright family in an account designated by Daunte’s parents. The funds will be managed and used at the parents’ sole discretion and they will have 100% ownership of all funds raised here,’ the description states.

The Foundation directly controls and any inquiries to representatives at Ben Crump Law PLLC.

Whitaker claims the family used her son’s image to drive traffic to GoFundMe.

‘Defendants Crurnp and his law firm only wanted plaintiff involved so she could bring Daunte, Jr. to garner further sympathy and outrage from the community to show the public how this police officer deprived this young child of his father,’ the suit alleges.

The mother of Wright Jr. says the Wright family’s betrayal of her and her son is particularly heartbreaking considering the three-year-old is their son’s only child.

Wright Sr. and Wright Jr. poses less than a year before the man was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter in April 2021

She is asking the court to review documents related to GoFundMe.

Whitaker also hopes to receive a judgment of ‘over $500,000,’ according to the court documents.

Wright Sr. was shot and killed on April 11, 2021, during a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant and expired tags.

The 20-year-old black man was killed after officers had a brief struggle with the man.

Kimberly Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, was sentenced to two years in prison for killing Daunte Wright Sr.

Kim Potter was a 26-year veteran of the force before she shot Daunte Wright Sr.

Bodycam video of the incident showed the horrific moments in which Wright Sr. was shot and killed by Potter, who claimed she thought she had pulled her taser

Wright Sr.’s death became famous when the officer who shot him, Kimberly Potter, reportedly claimed she thought she was pulling her taser instead of her gun.

Potter initially resigned right after the incident.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also resigned, telling reporters at the time that he believed the officer intended to draw her taser instead of her gun.

In December 2021, Potter was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison.