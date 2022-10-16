Mother of Dahmer victim says Halloween costumes of the serial killer are ‘exploiting families’

The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has said that Halloween costumes masquerading as the Milwaukee serial killer are insensitive to his victims’ families.

Shirley Hughes, 85, the mother of Dahmer’s 12th victim Tony Hughes, has criticized the Netflix show for re-victimizing the families of those he killed and misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding her deaf son’s death.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become the second most-watched English Netflix series of all time, with over 700 million hours of viewing.

The renewed interest in Dahmer and his crimes has sparked speculation and fears among family members that this Halloween people will dress up as the serial killer, wear a blonde wig, buy gold-framed sunglasses, and buy exercises similar to the ones which the killer used to dismember bodies. .

Hughes has now told multiple media outlets that she cannot believe the show was allowed to be made and that it hurts her to see people taking advantage of her son’s death.

A vintage Makita drill, similar to the one Dahmer used to dismember his victim’s bodies, is up for sale on eBay

Imitations of Jeffrey Dahmer’s signature gold-rimmed sunglasses are also available online

Shirley Hughes was the mother of aspiring model Tony Hughes, who was murdered by Dahmer at the age of 31 after they met in a gay bar in 1991.

Hughes told The Guardian: “I don’t see how they can use our names and bring out stuff like that.”

She also disputed the show’s accuracy, saying, “It didn’t happen that way.”

Hughes told TMZ it was hard enough watching the Netflix show, but now that they know people have plans to dress as if her son’s killer is rubbing salt in the wound.

While some dress up stores have chosen not to sell Dahmer accessories at all, props are popping up in online stores like eBay. Up for sale are blonde wigs, vintage gold-framed sunglasses, and even vintage drills similar to Dahmer’s.

Hughes told TMZ that she believes the family should see some of the profits from her son’s death, but eBay listings should be removed as a minimum.

A Dahmer style wig for sale on eBay. Hughes told TMZ she would like to see the insensitive lists removed

A mug for sale on eBay with Dahmer’s face and the text: ‘I eat guys like you for breakfast’

In 1992, a Milwaukee judge awarded seven families of Dahmer’s victims $70 million to acknowledge the gravity of his crimes. But since Dahmer was behind bars, there was no money for him to pay.

The judge said at the time, “It’s true that it’s Monopoly money because Mr. Dahmer doesn’t seem to have any resources.

“But I think it was crucial for the survivors that the outrage against their relatives was rightly appreciated by the court.”

There was speculation at the time that the fines could possibly be paid with money generated by a future book or movie.

A mugshot of Jeffrey Dahmer taken in August 1982, ten years before he was sentenced to 15 life sentences

An entire episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story focused on the murder of Tony Hughes, who was played by the deaf actor Rodney Burford

The cousin of another of Dahmer’s victims, Errol Perry, posted on Twitter that his relatives were not notified of the Netflix show until it came out, just like everyone else.

Dahmer is charged with two counts of first degree murder and 13 counts of willful manslaughter for serial killings in Milwaukee in August 1991

Errol Perry’s cousin, Eric Perry, posts on Twitter that his family was not notified in advance that the film was being made

The wildly popular Netflix series has proved lucrative for Dahmer collectible owners.

Taylor James, who runs Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada, owns glasses worn by Dahmer, listed for $150,000, as well as his original urn, which he hopes to sell for $250,000.