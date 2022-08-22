Mother of children found stuffed in a suitcase in New Zealand may be in South Korea

A woman believed to be a relative of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police said.

The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there has been no departure record since then, a police officer told Reuters.

Her whereabouts and whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in the country were not immediately known.

“New Zealand police had asked for confirmation as to whether the person possibly linked to a crime case was in South Korea,” the police officer said, adding that given her previous address and age, she could be the children’s mother .

New Zealand police launched a murder investigation in Auckland this month after the children’s remains were found by a family who went through the contents of a storage cupboard they had bought undetected.

The mother of two elementary school children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction may live in South Korea

Pictured: Forensic teams work at the site after the chilling discovery was made earlier this month

The children were aged between five and 10 and had been dead for some time, New Zealand police said.

The family that found the bodies was not involved with the dead.

On Thursday, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the children may have been in the suitcases between the ages of three and four. Both suitcases were of similar size.

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said police had reasons to believe the children have relatives in New Zealand that have not yet been identified.

“The investigation team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children,” Detective Inspector Vaaelua said.

“We have made inquiries with foreign agencies. I can say no more.’

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said last Thursday that CCTV would be analyzed but admitted the police faced a challenge given the length of time the bodies had been stored.

“The nature of this discovery complicates the investigation, especially given the time elapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery,” he said.

The suitcases were among the items a NZ family bought during an online auction of a storage unit at Safe Store Papatoetoe

New Zealand police have requested information about a woman who arrived in South Korea in 2018 (pictured)

A family from Manurewa, south Auckland, bid at an auction on Aug. 11 and won the contents of the device before the shocking discovery that it contained human remains

“Many of us (in the police force) are parents and we have work to do and we are doing our very best to identify the victims.

‘What I can say is that we are making very good progress with DNA tests.

“This is not an easy investigation and no matter how long or how many years you serve and investigate horrific things like this, it is never an easy task. I am a parent of young children myself, but we have work to do.’

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said he understood the update on the incident was “deeply disturbing” for the community.

“We are still on a fact-finding mission and we still have many unanswered questions,” he told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“I am really for the families of these victims, there are relatives who do not know that their loved ones have passed away, especially two young children.”

The family bought the contents of the unit, which reportedly contained “prams, toys and a walker” on Aug. 11, after bidding for the storage space online.

Detectives and forensic teams swarmed the home of the family who unknowingly bought its contents at auction (pictured)

In practice, buyers should not thoroughly rummage through the contents before the auction and should blindly bid on the unit.

They are mostly storage sheds with unpaid rent. The auctions have even turned into a popular American reality TV show, Storage Wars.

If they win the auction, they get a good look through the unit.

A director of storage company Safe Store Ltd, who declined to be identified, said the company was cooperating with police in their investigation.

“We will not say anything because the police investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating with the police,” the director said.