Mother of Broncos star Payne Haas JAILED for punching security guard and spitting on another’s face

The mother of Brisbane Broncos mainstay Payne Haas will spend a month behind bars after assaulting security personnel at the Star Casino.

Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, 46, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday to beating and spitting at security personnel at the casino in May.

The mother of nine was sentenced by magistrate Ron Kilner to nine months in prison, suspended on October 1 after a month in jail.

Payne Haas’ mother of Brisbane Broncos will spend a month behind bars after assaulting security personnel at the Star Casino (pictured, the NRL star)

It is not the first time Taufua has come into contact with the law after receiving a suspended sentence in May 2019 for a violent traffic attack in which she verbally and physically assaulted a delivery man.

On that occasion, Taufau had two of her children in the car when she assaulted the driver who suffered serious facial injuries, including a fractured cheekbone, a hole in his lip and a deviated nose.

