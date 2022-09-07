Mother-of-22 Sue Radford pampers daughters with £1K princess experience in Disneyland Florida

The mother of Britain’s largest family, Sue Radford, has revealed how she treated her six of her daughters to a Disney Princess experience in Florida, which cost her more than £1,000.

Sue, 46, of Morecambe, Lancashire, who has 22 children with husband Noel, surprised six of her youngest daughters with a magical day at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Florida’s Magic Kingdom.

On Instagram, the mother of 22 shared adorable snaps of her six daughters, dressed in vibrant princess dresses.

The experience that turns kids into Disney princesses and princes starts at £86 per child plus tax, and can go up to £390, plus tax, if you want princess dresses included.

If the family took the most expensive package, it would mean Sue had spent more than £2,340 on the treat day for her daughters.

The couple have 22 children, 19 of whom still live in their 10-bedroom home in Morecambe, Lancashire, and rely solely on Noel’s pie shop to fund their ever-growing brood.

Her three-year-old daughter Bonnie looked like the perfect princess in a pink dress after the experience, with her outfit complemented by a white satin sash

The kids can enjoy having their hair styled, face gems, glittering makeup, a princess sash, accessories and nail polish as part of the package.

Sue wrote to her 490,000 followers: “Our last full day in Florida today but we have planned the most amazing day and a BIG surprise for the girls.

“I can’t wait to see their faces when they find out what I’ve booked for them.”

She later went on to say, ‘This was simply THE best experience ever, the girls absolutely loved every second of it.

The girls donned glamorous princess dresses in pink, yellow and green, as well as tiaras and wands as accessories

“Tillie came out, gave me a huge hug and said, ‘Thank you so much mom, that was just great.’

The family left for a vacation to Disneyland in Florida last week and has documented it on the Instagram page @theradfordfamily.

Their photos showed the kids at a Halloween-themed Micky Mouse party, where they met Pluto and Cinderella.

The Radfords captured public attention in 2012 as Britain’s largest family in a Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting, which followed their home life, washing mountains and running errands.

Sue also took to her Instagram stories to pamper the girls with makeup and princess hairstyles

WHO ARE THE RADFORD FAMILY? The Radford family, referred to as Britain’s largest family, consists of Sue and Noel Radford and their 22 children. Sue and Noel’s most recent child is Heidi, who was born in April last year. The others are Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie , 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13 Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, and Bonnie, one. The couple first met when Sue was seven, before having their first child when Sue was 14 and Noel 18. They married in 1993 when Sue turned 18, and had nine children before Noel had a vasectomy – which he later reversed. Unfortunately, Alfie, the couple’s 17th child, was stillborn on July 6, 2014. Eldest siblings Chris, 31, and Sophie, 26, have moved out of the family home to start their own family. Meanwhile, daughter Millie, 19, has now been added to the brood with her daughter Ophelia, five months old.

Since then, many new series about the family have aired, the most recent being 22 Kids and Counting, which aired in May this year.

Mother Sue and father Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidi, two.

The couple, who are both adopted, also have more than 10 grandchildren and are not ruling out the possibility of more children, but say it’s quite unlikely.

The large family is not dependent on benefits and is financially self-supporting with their cake shop, which has grown enormously during the lockdown.

The Radfords live in a former 10-bed care home and often share their millionaire lifestyle with their fans and followers online.

The family consumes an average of 16 pints of milk and four loaves of bread per day, and 24 toilet rolls, three tubes of toothpaste and 80 yogurt per week.

They can often serve 56 sausages for barbecues, while a Mexican will set them back 5kg of chicken, 1kg of cheese, and four packets of tortilla wraps.

In a recent post, Sue also mentioned the kids’ obsession with ET, which seems to go with them everywhere.

Sue and Noel recently became grandparents when their daughter Chloe Radford, 26, announced the birth of her daughter.

After she posted a recent post, many of her followers rushed to the comments to get through the day. One person says, ‘Awww their this is delicious. My girls would all love to be princesses for a day. how magical.’

Another said: ‘This is simply the best!! I bet they loved every second of it! You all look beautiful.’

While someone else said: ‘So nice! My daughter loved it when she did it. They look beautiful x’

The couple have 22 children, 19 of whom still live in their 10-bedroom house in Morecambe, Lancashire. In the photo the large offspring of the couple on holiday