Mother left with giant duck lips after filler op

A woman claims she looked like a duck and feared her lips would fall off when they doubled in size after an allergic reaction.

Sophie Heaslip, 25, from Brentford, Greater London, went to have the filler in her upper lip dissolved last week as lumps had developed and intended to have it filled again in the near future.

But as soon as the £100 procedure was over, Sophie said her lips ballooned and the color ‘went’ from them.

When she got home an hour later, the mum-of-one claims a black blister bubbled up on the right side of her mouth along with smaller bumps.

The 25-year-old frantically sent pictures to her GP hoping for some advice, but claims she didn’t hear back until the next morning and was simply told to ‘keep an eye on it’.

Over the next few days, the full-time mother’s lips swelled further, leaving her ‘like a duck’.

Sophie said: ‘I went to a GP I had seen before when I last had my lips done.

‘I had lumps in my lips from previous fillers that I had had. She didn’t do a patch test or anything, but she said people could have an allergic reaction.

‘I thought ‘I’m not allergic to anything, I’ll be fine’. She gave me some antihistamines to take afterwards with water.

‘She put the solvent in and I could feel the sting straight away, it was so bad.

‘The procedure only took ten minutes as I only wanted my upper lip dissolved – I was happy with how my lower lip looked.

Afterwards she showed me my lips in the mirror and they were so swollen. All the colors had gone to my lips.

“I thought ‘oh my god, I must be allergic’. She said ‘It’s fine, just take the antihistamine and tomorrow it will all be gone’.’

The 25-year-old suffered an allergic reaction to the filler solvent, which was supposed to make her lips look big and supposedly attractive.

But when she got home, Sophie noticed that a black blister had formed on her upper lip.

She said: ‘An hour later there was a blister on my lip and it was pulsing, it was black.

‘I messaged the woman who did my lips and sent her pictures, but she didn’t get back to me until the next morning.

“I was left worrying ‘oh my god, is my lip going to fall off?’

‘You hear all these horror stories so I thought “oh my god, it’s going to be me”. I wondered if I should go to the emergency room.

“When she came back to me she said ‘the blisters are normal, it can happen although I’ve never seen it’.

‘I thought it can’t be that normal if you’ve never seen it.

‘She said to keep an eye on it, which I did as it got worse.

‘I will not return to this woman for more treatments. I had had my lips done with her before so I thought she knew what she was doing. Certainly not.’

As a result of the allergic reaction, Sophie has been left with ‘scaly’ blisters that have left her feeling like she’s been punched in the face.

Sophie said: ‘My lips look like they’ve got bigger and all the filler has moved up towards my nose so I looked like a duck.

‘My dad actually sent me a picture of Leslie Ash.

‘It’s just dads being dads. I understand his sense of humor, but if someone else had said that to me, I would have been like “oh my god!”

‘They still haven’t returned to normal. The blisters have burst and they are all crooked now. They are still really sore and swollen so I can’t eat properly.

‘I just drank things through straws.’

After using antibiotic cream on her lip, Sophie claims her lip is on the mend, but says the experience has put her off getting her lips done again.

And she is now sharing photos of her lips online in a bid to warn others of the risks that come with the procedure and to encourage others to leave their lips “as is”.

She said: ‘My friend gave me an antibiotic cream which I think helped. I reckon if I hadn’t they would have been a lot worse.

‘My lips just feel bruised like I’ve been punched in the face. When I speak I can feel how sore they are. They still feel spinning.

‘I keep applying creams during the day and at night. I don’t put anything else on them, I’m too scared.

‘I’d say it’s about 40 per cent better now. The gray patch looks more like a blood blister now.’

The ordeal has discouraged Sophie from having anything more done to her lips.

Sophie said: ‘This whole experience has put me off getting my lips done in the future.

‘I thought I wasn’t allergic to anything somehow, but now this has happened, it’s scared me. What am I actually putting on my face?

‘I’ll never finish them again.

‘I’m just waiting for the day when I wake up and it’s back to normal and the scabs and swelling are gone.

‘I want people to think twice before getting their lips done. Lip fillers are going out of fashion at the moment, so many people are getting them dissolved.

‘I just want to warn people not to take the risk, people should leave them as they are.’