Mother in Miami Airport throws computer and threatens airline staff after losing her children

An Alabama woman was arrested and jailed after throwing a computer screen at an employee at Miami-Dade International Airport.

Camilia McMillie, 25, went viral after a video of the altercation was posted on TikTok, Twitter and Reddit on Tuesday.

McMillie took an American Airlines flight from Miami to New York City and attempted to check in at the gate after missing an earlier flight.

Miami police say McMillie “went into a rage and started screaming” when her two children ran away without telling her.

An Alabama woman was arrested and had her children taken away after throwing a computer screen at an employee at Miami-Dade International Airport

The children had gone to the toilet, but a witness said their disappearance “freaked out” McMillie. WSVN.

McMillie began searching for her children and, in her haste, demanded a gate agent to help her find the children.

According to investigators, McMillie only escalated by pulling a machine that reads boarding passes from a wooden counter, damaging both the area and the equipment itself.

The whole time she kept screaming, while bystanders watched and at least a few of them filmed the incident.

McMillie then grabbed the computer screen, according to police, and threw it at the gate agent, hitting her shoulder.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detained McMillie until local police arrived on the scene.

Camilia McMillie, 25, went viral after a video of the altercation was posted on TikTok, Twitter and Reddit on Tuesday

McMillie took an American Airlines flight from Miami to New York City and attempted to check in at the gate after missing an earlier flight

Miami police allege McMillie ‘went into a rage and started screaming’ when her two children ran away without telling her

The children had gone to the toilet, but a witness said their disappearance “freaked out” McMillie

McMillie began searching for her children and, in her haste, demanded a gate agent to help her find the children

According to investigators, McMillie only escalated by pulling a machine that reads boarding passes from a wooden counter, damaging both the area and the equipment itself

The whole time she kept screaming, while bystanders watched and at least a few of them filmed the incident

McMillie then grabbed the computer screen, according to police, and threw it at the gate agent, hitting her shoulder

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detained McMillie until local police arrived on the scene

A police statement says McMillie caused more than $10,000 in damage and a bruised right shoulder for the gate agent.

McMillie, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

She was jailed and is currently being held on $13,000 bond.

Police also said the Florida Department of Children and Families is providing assistance to McMillie’s children.

American Airlines condemned the outburst in a statement: “Acts of violence against our team members will not be tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to cooperating closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member and we are making sure they receive the support they need at this time,” the airline said in a statement.