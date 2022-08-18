Mother hacks off boyfriend’s genitals ‘after he tried to rape her 14-year-old daughter’ in India 

<!–

A mother chopped off her boyfriend’s genitals with a kitchen knife to ‘teach him a lesson’ after he tried to rape her daughter.

The 36-year-old mother came home just in time to catch her 32-year-old beau in the act of assaulting her daughter, 14, in the Mahevaganj area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, one hundred miles east of New Delhi on Wednesday.

She has lived with him for the past two years since her alcoholic husband’s divorce.

“I was working on the farm when the incident happened,” she told the Times of India.

“Luckily I got home in the nick of time and caught him in the act.”

She explained how her panicked boyfriend even tried to attack her as she fought to protect her daughter from him.

“So I took a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his genitals to teach him a lesson,” she explained. “I don’t regret what I’ve done.”

According to the Station House Officer of Lakhimpur Police Station, the friend has been tried for rape under the POCSO law.

The SHO also said the suspect’s condition is critical and may be transferred to Lucknow for further treatment.

It is not clear whether the mother will be prosecuted.