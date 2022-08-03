Mother goes viral with TikTok highlighting lopsided breasts

A mother has gone viral TikTok after posting a funny video about crooked breasts caused by feeding a newborn.

Bobbi Althoff, 25, of California, who welcomed her daughter four weeks ago, took to social media to lightly highlight the side effect of nursing.

The video — which has raked in more than 1.7 million views since last week — struck a chord with many new moms in the same boat.

The young mother promised a ‘life hack for breastfeeding women’ and started the… video on her account @bobbialthoff by saying, “I’m done getting ready to run a few errands today, but I’m refusing to let my inconsistency keep me from wearing tight tank tops.”

Bobbi was referring to her uneven breasts — one falling lower than the other — believed to be the result of uneven milk production or a baby preferring one breast over the other.

Jokingly, the influencer continued, “So today I’m going to take an avocado and stick it in there to make them look even.”

Bobbi popped the fruit over her top and joked, “Okay, I think that’s the solution.

“I just hope…when I walk, the avocado doesn’t fall out, because then I’d have to make guac and that would be embarrassing.”

Viewers were let down as they rushed to the comments to laugh and share similar experiences.

One user wrote: ‘I’m in the same boat right now! My right side is an overachiever and my left side is slacking.’

Another added: “You make me feel better because I have the same problem.”

A third user asked, “Mine are the same. Do you think they will be right if we stop breastfeeding?’

Some opened up about insecurities due to the natural event.

“Mine are like that and it makes me so self-conscious to wear tank tops,” said one comment. “But it’s summer … he preferred one side and now uses only one side forever.”

Others even admitted to trying similar hacks in the past.

“No, because when me and my husband went out, I filled my left side so it matched my right side,” one said.

Uneven or crooked breasts can occur as a result of uneven milk supply during feeding.

According to the parenting site Very good familya breast can enlarge if it is stimulated more and thus produces more milk.

This can also happen if a baby prefers one breast over the other – making them look crooked.

The site reports that the incident is very common. It adds: ‘As long as your child is getting enough breast milk and growing steadily, uneven breasts are nothing to worry about…

“For most breastfeeding people, uneven breasts are not a medical problem. But if a breast has been consistently smaller from the start and hasn’t gotten bigger during your pregnancy or early postpartum period, talk to your doctor.”

According to the NHS site, other common side effects of breastfeeding include sore or cracked nipples, breast engorgement, blocked milk ducts and thrush infections.