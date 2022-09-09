Mother gives birth to baby as doctors told her cancer treatment would mean she can’t conceive 

A mother has shared how a shock diagnosis of cancer left her with fears she would never have children – after doctors told her at age 26 she might never be able to conceive.

Rhianna McKenna, 28, from Welling, in Kent, was given the devastating diagnosis on May 13, 2020 – at the start of the first lockdown – just six days after starting treatment for suspected tonsillitis, which turned out to be in fact symptoms of cancer .

The nurse had suffered from painful headaches and swollen lymph nodes for a month, but had no idea that these were signs of aggressive acute promyelocytic leukemia, cancer of the blood and bone marrow, taking over her body.

Kent nursery worker Rhianna McKenna with her husband Aiden and ‘miracle’ daughter Olivia in August this year

Rhianna pictured in June 2020 on her first day at home after treatment for aggressive acute promyelocytic leukemia, cancer of the blood and bone marrow

A bone marrow sample from Rhianna’s biopsy, showing the cell changes caused by cancer

Rhianna and her husband Aiden pictured in September 2020 on their first date night after her devastating cancer diagnosis

Soon her eyesight was also affected and she was told by medics that she would never become a mother, something new that devastated her.

She said, “My heart broke right away. I remember feeling scared and alone and my biggest fear was dying and leaving my partner and family behind.

“I was also afraid that I would never see again and be blind.

‘I got mad at the world. ‘Why me? Why us?’ – I hated the word cancer and I couldn’t believe this was happening to me.

“I’ve always known that chemotherapy could affect our chances of having a child, but when reality hit us, our hearts broke.

Aidan and I wanted to be parents so badly and the thought that it would never happen touched us emotionally.

“He was so supportive and promised me we would find a way.”

In the months following her diagnosis, Rhianna had to undergo five grueling chemotherapy treatments, which left her with constant pain both mentally and physically.

In addition to suffering the side effects of her chemo, Rhianna was also haunted by the knowledge that the treatment that saved her life was the same one that could keep her from having children.

Rhianna completed her treatment in January 2021, on her 27th birthday – and was eventually declared cancer-free.

With treatment behind her, she was finally able to focus on her recovery and started trying to have a baby.

Pictured a few weeks after cancer diagnosis; the couple were determined to have a child when Rhianna got it all figured out but feared it wouldn’t work out

Rhianna prior to her cancer diagnosis on a night out in 2019, she went to the doctor with symptoms of tonsillitis but was told the situation was much more serious

Happier days: The couple on vacation in October 2019 for her cancer diagnosis

Rhianna seen with husband Aiden in June 2020. She says she needed a lot of care during chemotherapy and was not able to do many things for herself

Just 10 months later, despite battling very low odds — and with doctors saying it wouldn’t happen — the now mother of one found out she was pregnant.

She said: ‘The chemotherapy took a huge toll on my body, I was always exhausted, sore and sore.

“Of course I had heard about cancer and how terrible it is, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that it would be me who would suffer from it.

‘My physical health also had a huge impact, I had to get help with the simplest things, such as going to the toilet, walking a few steps or getting dressed.’

She said: “In ‘normal’ circumstances, if you were diagnosed with cancer, you would be given the choice of freezing your eggs to preserve your eggs for future use.”

“Unfortunately, given my circumstances and because it was crucial to start chemotherapy right away to save my life, I was not given that choice. I was devastated.’

The couple immediately started trying for a baby, thinking they had “nothing to lose.”

Rhianna and her husband Aiden (second pair from left) with Rhianna’s siblings and their partners celebrated after finding out her cancer was gone

Rhianna McKenna rings the bell at the hospital at the end of her cancer treatment

The now mother of one and her husband Aiden while Rhianna was pregnant, after going to Florida for their honeymoon, the couple managed to conceive

Any pregnancy test would be negative, leaving the couple ‘crushed’, so after their wedding last year, they decided to enjoy some time as a couple and head to Florida for their honeymoon because ‘trying to have a baby took over their lives’ .

Rhianna said, “Aidan and I started trying almost immediately, thinking we had nothing to lose.

“I became obsessed with tracking my ovulation and took a pregnancy test every day, praying that the two lines would show up.

“We were crushed every time the result was negative and decided to take a break for our wedding last September.

“Trying to have a baby took over our lives.

“We booked a honeymoon to Florida and decided to just enjoy some time as honeymooners.

“Look, eight weeks later we found out we were three weeks pregnant and we hadn’t even tried!”

Wonder baby Olivia imagined the day of her birth, she was then sent to the baby ward to be placed in an incubator because she had jaundice

Olivia in special care ward after she was found to have jaundice – her parents said this was the most troubling time for the family

Rhianna proudly holds her newborn daughter after doctors told her she couldn’t get pregnant

“I’ve always known that chemotherapy could affect our chances of having a child, but when reality hit us, our hearts broke…

On July 8, the couple welcomed their daughter and named her Olivia.

Rhianna added: “When Olivia was born, I was so overwhelmed but also full of love.

“The moment I looked at her, I had never felt such love. She was so perfect.

“She was taken to special care the day after she was born because she had jaundice and had to lie in an incubator under the light therapy lamps.

“It was one of the hardest times of our lives – harder than fighting cancer – we felt so helpless.

“She spent two days there and then was allowed to join us in the ward again and we really enjoyed being a real family.

“Olivia is now eight weeks old and the happiest, contented girl.

“I’ve always looked for a reason why these things happen to people and I can’t help but think that if my life had been different, maybe we wouldn’t have had our beautiful girl.”