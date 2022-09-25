Mother gives birth on her birthday for the SECOND time now sharing the day with two of her children

<!–

A mother-of-four has given birth on her own birthday for the second time and says she ‘can’t wrap’ [her] think about the unlikely situation.

Marie Barton, 34, from South Oxhey, Hertfordshire, already shared her September 20 birthday with first daughter Lola, now 11, and has now had another girl, Kady, born on the same date.

And the coincidences didn’t stop there.

According to Marie: ‘Not only were we all born on the same birthday, we were all born on a Tuesday, and all of our years are in two digits – 1988, 2011, 2022.

‘It’s mental – you couldn’t make it up. My mind can’t wrap its head around it.’

Mum-of-four Marie Barton, pictured with her children Lola and baby Kady, shares her birthday with the two girls after giving birth on her birthday for the second time

Marie’s partner Joe Mooney, pictured here with his daughter Kady, says he had a feeling from early in the pregnancy that Kady would be born on Marie’s birthday

Marie, now a mother of four, revealed that she actually went into labor the day before her birthday, but Kady held on long enough to join the club on September 20.

She said: ‘I’m there myself thinking I’ll have her within an hour, she’s due on the 19th but no, she actually lasted until the 20th too. I really can’t believe it.

“Even more incredible was that the child didn’t even have to wait three weeks.

‘I didn’t mean for her to be born early. She was due on October 11th!’

Father Joe Mooney, 34, had his suspicions from the first scan.

He said: ‘I said it from the beginning, from the first scan, that it would be on her birthday.

According to Marie, her 11-year-old daughter Lola thinks baby Kady (pictured), who was born on her birthday, was the ‘best present she ever got’

‘I just had a weird feeling it was going to happen again.

‘After being sent home at 20.00 on the 19th after visiting hours ended, I was up there again at 11.30 p.m. She hadn’t quite gone upstairs yet so I knew it would be after 12 for sure.’

Marie, who works as a teaching assistant, said everyone she told has been stunned by the lottery-level odds, with her daughter Lola loving the news.

Mrs Barton said: ‘Lola thinks it’s the best present she’s ever had – so it was quite beautiful.

‘She’s just happy. Of course she had to spend her birthday with Nan and aunts and uncles, but she said it was the best birthday she could imagine having a new sister.’

Baby Kady (pictured) now shares her September 20th birthday with her mum Marie and big sister Lola

Joe, a builder, added: ‘They are all such good children, they have been over the moon. There’s been no jealousy over the new baby, they’ve all loved it and embraced the role.’

After defying the odds, Mr. Mooney went out to get a lottery ticket to see if the streak would continue, but only managed to get one number.

He said: ‘Looks like I’ve got all my luck and that’s all I need. I’ve won my own little lottery.

“But I might win the lottery when it comes to their birthday.”