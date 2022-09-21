Mother-of-four, 35, performed sex acts in Liverpool city centre and posted video online, court hears

<!–

A mother of four has admitted to posting videos of her engaging in sexual acts with a man in front of the crowd in Liverpool city center last month.

Kelly Cousins ​​smiled when she was shown a video of her having sex with a man, police said Joe Firby, 23, last month in Concert Square heard a court hearing.

The 35-year-old appeared in court today and was charged with violating public decency while her co-defendant Firby, from Gateshead, issued a warrant for his arrest after saying he could not afford to go to court. .

The videos were circulated on Cousin’s own social media, where she uses the pseudonym Ruby Rose.

They quickly went viral, leading to a criminal investigation and convictions from the police and the mayor.

Cousins, who is originally from Bradford but lived in Bootle when the videos were shot, appeared before Liverpool’s Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

She admitted she had offended public decency and will be sentenced next month.

Kelly Cousins, 35, (pictured outside the Liverpool Magistrates’ Court) appeared in court today, charged with violating public decency after a series of videos posted online appeared to show her having sex with a man in full swing view of audience members at Concert Square. month

Mother of four admitted to violating public decency and will be sentenced next month

Joe Firby, 23, from Gateshead, is being charged over sex videos shot in Concert Square but said he couldn’t afford to come to court before a judge issued a warrant for his arrest

Andrew Page, the accuser, told the court videos of cousins ​​and a man having sex near Einstein Bier Haus in Concert Square, began circulating overnight on August 2 this year.

He said Cousins ​​posted one of the videos on her own social media accounts with the comment, “Where now? Crosby Beach, Mathew Street, Saint John’s Garden or the harbour?’

The videos were widely shared on social media and were condemned, including by Mayor Joanne Anderson, who called them “damaging and criminal” in a statement asking people not to share them again.

Cousins ​​was arrested days later and questioned by police. Mr Page said: ‘She made no comment, although she appeared to be smiling as the footage played to her.’

Her lawyer asked for a police report to be drawn up before she is convicted. The court heard Cousins ​​was ordered by the community when the videos were shot.

District Judge Paul Healey agreed to that request, telling Cousins, “I consider this a serious crime, made worse by the fact that you are under a warrant. I believe alcohol was a problem in previous offenses and it was a problem here too. The location of this also clearly worries me.’

Cousins ​​was released on bail until her sentencing hearing next month.

The video posted online showed cousins ​​performing a sexual act on a man police believe is Joe Firby in Concert Square (pictured) in front of many members of the public.

Co-defendant Firby was due to appear in court, but the staff later informed the judge that he had sent an email to the court declaring that he had lost his job and did not have the money to hire a lawyer. or travel from the northeast. to Liverpool.

He then requested permission to appear via a video link.

Page, the prosecutor, requested an arrest warrant for Firby’s arrest and said he had ample time to organize his legal representation and travel to Liverpool since he was charged six weeks ago.

Judge Healey said: “He was indicted in August. His first contact with the court this morning was that he did not have the money to attend, but I assume he has had ample time and I do not believe that his explanation is sufficient. That’s why I’m convinced to issue a warrant that isn’t backed by bail.’

By order of District Judge Healey, Firby can now be arrested and brought to trial.