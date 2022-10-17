Mother-of-five claims her boyfriend left to get his phone fixed after she gave birth to daughter

A woman has gone viral after sharing a video online claiming her partner left her to get her phone fixed after she had just given birth to their daughter.

Social worker Erinjade Rand, 31, from Sydney, is mother of five to Cobi-jay, nine, Lukah, eight, Talea, six, Kiarna, two, but was horrified when she went through a ‘traumatic’ birth with her youngest daughter Reynah, now one.

Calling the birth ‘surreal’, she said the little girl had come out with the cord wrapped around her neck before doctors were able to help her take her first breath.

However, moments after the birth of her daughter Reynah, Erinjade claims her partner Jason Saavedra left her to go get his phone fixed due to a cracked screen.

After the mother-of-five shared a video online of the experience, it quickly went viral, with many other TikTok users telling Erinjade that she is ‘better off without him’.

Erinjade Rand, 31, a social worker from Sydney, Australia, has five children and most recently gave birth to her daughter Reynah (pictured with Erinjade)

Reynah’s birth was more complicated than Erinjade’s other water births as her daughter had the cord wrapped around her neck, requiring oxygen

Erinjade said her boyfriend and father of her children Jason Saavedra (pictured) left after Reynah’s birth to get his phone screen repaired

She said: ‘I had just given birth in the birthing pool. The staff took care of my daughter and I had just gotten back on the bed when he said he was going to get his phone fixed.

– The birth itself was extremely traumatic and surreal. Reynah had come out with the line wrapped around her neck so I had to hold her underwater which was scary.

‘Alarms went off, she stared blankly at me without making a sound.

‘During this time my partner filmed it while I looked scared for my life.

Erinjade posted a video online depicting her traumatic experience, writing that ‘minutes’ after giving birth, ‘her boyfriend took her’

‘He cut the cord. She had no oxygen so they tried to get her to breathe.

‘I was still in the bath unattended, without my partner comforting me.

“He was still filming at this point and I looked around and thought ‘am I really here?’

‘It felt so surreal but luckily they got Reynah to breathe. The midwife helped me out of the bath and into bed and I delivered the placenta.

‘At this point my partner said he would take his phone in to be repaired.

‘I think I probably just nodded at the time, completely shocked by everything that had just happened.

The mum-of-five, pictured with (left to right) Reynah, Cobi-jay, Lukah and Talea, said her midwife was ‘absolutely amazing’

‘All my children were born naturally in the water and I have never had an experience like I had with Reynah. It was absolutely terrible’.

She added: ‘My midwife was absolutely amazing and I really couldn’t have got through it without her. I don’t think she liked him to be honest.

‘I say this because when I was in labor and pushing away before Reynah, he was sitting playing games on his phone and the midwife was digging for him.

“She said ‘Will you come over and help her then?’

“He said ‘Yeah, I’ll do that when I’m done playing this game’.”

“It’s not even the worst. He went home and I still needed to shower and get ready to leave the hospital.

“Usually the father looks after the baby while the mother showers, but he wasn’t there so I stayed on the ward while the midwife saw her.

‘He was supposed to collect Reynah and me to go home at 4.30pm but he didn’t turn up until at least 5.45pm. I think that annoyed the midwife even more’.

She added: ‘It was just completely unnecessary. Why should you get your phone repaired right after your daughter’s birth?

She said the birth of Reynah was “extremely traumatic and surreal”, but what made it worse was that her boyfriend didn’t help her

The Australian woman said she and her then-boyfriend had couples counseling after the ‘terrible’ experience of her birth to Reynah

A video of the mother of five describing her experience went viral on TikTok, garnering more than a million views

‘It doesn’t seem surprising to me though, he’s always loved to prioritize pretty much anything he could over me.

‘After the birth and all the chaos in the relationship, we decided to get couples therapy.

‘In the session we were asked to say what was at the top of our priorities and for me I said my children’s happiness was the most important thing.

‘My partner said basketball was his best and even when the question was explained to him he still said basketball!

‘The therapist said he was a narcissist, which he didn’t like at all, but luckily these sessions made me see it all so clearly.’

Although this turbulent relationship was incredibly painful for Erinjade, she said she has come out the other side so much stronger after their separation.

Talea, Lukah cradle Reynah while Talea (far left), Cobi-jay (second from right) and Kiarna (right) follow along

She said: ‘This relationship has taught me so much. It has taught me to be alert and not so trusting.

‘It has also taught me that if people don’t want to be helped, they can’t be helped.

‘I feel stupid, I thought he could do better.’

Erinjade’s ex-boyfriend Jason Saavedra said: ‘I didn’t leave Erinjade after she gave birth to Reynah.

‘When she went into labour, I asked for her permission to go and get my phone fixed.

‘It’s because I wanted to take pictures of my daughter when she was born and I was out for no more than ten minutes.

‘Then she gave birth to my beautiful daughter Reynah and got loads of pictures too.’