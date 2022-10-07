Mother whose daughter was born premature runs a hospital salon that pampers parents of NICU babies

<!–

A mother whose daughter spent four months in the neonatal intensive care unit runs a hospital hair salon that pampers parents of sick or premature babies.

Sarah Pulley, 34, of Carmel, Indiana, helped launch the new ‘Beauty Bar’ that opened on the third floor of the Ronald McDonald Family Room Maternity Tower at Riley Children’s Health last month.

“We’re very familiar with those walls,” the hair salon owner said Today.

The hospital’s hair salon opened on September 14 and offers shampoos, blowouts and scalp massages to parents who have babies in the NICU

Four years ago, Pulley’s daughter, Amelia, was born prematurely and spent four months being treated in the NICU at two different hospitals, including Riley Children’s Health.

Last year, the mother began volunteering at the hospital’s Ronald McDonald House Family Room, one of Ronald McDonald House Charities’ three core programs.

The rooms are designed to be a place where families with hospitalized children can recharge, eat, nap and even shower while staying in the hospital.

Pulley said she was excited when she learned Riley Children’s Health wanted to open a hair salon in one of its two family rooms and offered to spearhead the initiative.

In addition to volunteering as a hairstylist, she donated a chair from her salon, Three Seventeen Hair Design, and had her distributor give $150 worth of free hair care products.

“We shampoo, blow dry and give scalp massages on the second Wednesday of every month,” she said of the free services offered at the salon, which opened on Sept. 14.

The room also offers snacks, a massage chair and a nap so new parents can rest and relax.

Pulley, whose daughter is now ‘thriving’, told Today she wants NICU parents to know: ‘You’ve got this’

“You completely lose your mind when you have a baby in the NICU,” Pulley explained. ‘My first mother completely relaxed in the chair; she just closed her eyes and breathed. My second was completely exhausted’.

The mother added that she bonded with a third guest who welcomed her third child via emergency C-section over their ‘very similar’ birth experiences.

Pulley, who welcomed her son Joey two years ago, told Today that she wants NICU parents to know, ‘You’ve got this.’

“There is hope in my story because my daughter is thriving,” she said. ‘We did it.’