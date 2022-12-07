Mother complains to shop after daughter disciplined for mini dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother has told a boutique to ask for ID before selling their “revealable” garments after her daughter was given a dress code for wearing the brand’s rhinestone mini to school.

Vanilla Bella Boutique, an American brand, increased TikTok in the opinion of the canvas after the complaint, relaying the interaction in a video as someone packs the white dress for delivery in the background.

“My daughter ordered from you without my permission and was given a dress code,” the customer apparently said.

And the offer of a refund didn’t reassure the woman, who said they should have asked her daughter for ID and wondered why they sell “dresses like that” in the first place.

Vanilla Bella Boutique, an American brand, received a complaint from a mother whose daughter was given a dress code at school for wearing their rhinestone mini dress

The boutique responded to the complaint: ‘Oh no, I’m so sorry! If you send it back, we can refund you!’

The customer then protested that the issue wasn’t the refund, but the fact that her daughter “had a dress code for wearing your mini dress to class.”

The boutique continued to try to keep the customer happy and responded, “I’m extremely sorry this happened.

‘Most of our mini dresses are meant to be worn for special occasions or going out.’

But the customer said, ‘Why sell dresses like that in the first place?

The angry mother said the brand had to ask for ID before selling the dress, but it wasn’t necessary because the card transaction was approved online

“You should have asked my daughter for my ID when she ordered.”

The customer explained that they don’t ask for ID when the card goes through and concluded, “You shouldn’t be selling those revealing dresses like that.”

The video elicited more than 2,000 comments, with one user saying, “You can sell whatever you want and if the lady doesn’t like it, they can go to another store.”

Another defended the boutique, writing, “How are you supposed to track all the sales that come through you? Will parents keep a closer eye on what their children buy?’

Comments poured in from TikTok users who supported the boutique, saying the mother’s criticism was directed at the wrong person

Others said the mother directed her criticism in the wrong direction.

One comment read, “Looks like this lady is yelling at the wrong person!”

Another wrote: ‘Not your fault where they wear it or their age. You are too nice to offer a refund. Your stuff is great by the way!’

If you enjoyed this story…

An influencer was reprimanded for breaking the dress code by wearing a crop top at Disneyland

A mother of six gives her top tips for dealing with the chaos of a large family

And one mother claims her daughter couldn’t eat her lunch at school because she broke the dress code