Mother claims she found black sludge in son’s ice lolly

A mother has shared her shock after she reportedly found ‘black sludge’ in a Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pop bought from Wilko, which she planned to feed to her one-year-old son.

Stephenie, 32, of Kent, claims to have purchased two packs of the product at around 2.30pm on July 26 from the store in Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, Thanet, Kent.

In a clip that has already garnered 1.6 million views and 50,000 likes, Stephanie shows off some of the tubes that contain an unknown black substance.

The pops come as a liquid in a plastic tube and can be frozen at home, following the instructions on the package.

“My kid, who is almost two, is totally addicted to popsicle sticks, he loves them, especially with this warm weather,” Stephanie said.

“These were his favorites and he ate one that was frozen at the time.

“I opened the outer carton of one of the new packs I had just bought and the first thing I saw was a load of black covering the inside of the outer carton and also over the ice poles,

“When I lifted them out of the package, several ice piles with black sludge inside were still sealed. It was filthy.’

Footage of the ice bang shows a thick, unknown black substance floating in one of the tubes.

The mother added that she was “disgusted and nauseous because this is such a well-known product and brand.”

‘I know mistakes happen in factories etc., but I was more concerned’ [about] other children eat them,’ she said.

When asked if Stephenie would check ice cubes in the future, she said, “Yeah, sure.

Commenters were quick to respond to the stomach-churning images after it was posted online, with one comparing the black goo to ‘primordial soup’

“For every black substance in the package and I will be sure to wash all ice piles before freezing them in the future.

“You just don’t know what they’ve touched and your little ones put these in their mouths.”

People reacted quickly after the images were posted online, with someone writing, “What’s that?”

“I’ve been living off this for the past three weeks,” wrote a second person.

“Extra protein,” wrote a third person.

‘Unfortunately.’ Wrote a fourth person.

“It looks like primordial soup,” wrote a fifth.

Robinson’s reportedly contacted Stephenie to inform her that Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pops are not actually produced by Britvic, but by a confectionery company in a different location.

MailOnline has contacted Wilko for comment.