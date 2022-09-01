Mother claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labour while CLUBBING

One woman has claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth while going out.

Sales assistant Vivian Wise Ruizvelasco, 20, from Mexico, gave birth to her son Matías ten months ago after giving birth while going out.

She revealed that she had no idea about pregnancy leading up to the birth, and that she continued her life “as normal”, drinking, exercising and spending time with her friends and boyfriend Tonatiuh González.

Pictures taken during her pregnancy show that she had no noticeable bump and it is clear that she continued to have spots throughout her pregnancy, which is sometimes mistaken for a period.

Vivian in hospital with her partner Tonatiuh Gonzales after the birth of Matías, pictured on the right

But after a friend’s birthday party, she developed severe stomach and hip pain and went to the hospital, where a doctor told her she was in labor.

The new mother said it was a “shock” and that she and her boyfriend were worried about how they would pay the medical bill, but now she is very happy with her son, Matías.

Her video about the experience has gone viral on TikTok, with 16.9 million views and 1.3 million likes.

She said, “I found out I was pregnant when I was already in labor. Immediately I went into shock for many reasons – like wondering if the baby was okay and what I was going to do with him as I’ve never carried a baby before [before] in my life.

‘[I worried] about everything I had to buy and at that moment my world came crashing down.’

She continued: ‘It was very difficult for me at the beginning, as I had no experience or dealings with babies, but over time I started to adapt.

“The fact that I have to teach him how to live life is a lot of fun and he’s already going to daycare and is happy.

“He’s my son, my partner and the love of my life—it’s honestly the best and most sudden thing that could have happened to me.”

Vivien had been feeling “a little bad” for two days, but went out to dinner anyway to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

However, she began to feel unwell with pain in her hips and abdomen and left for home around midnight.

The next day Vivian went to work, but she took “a thousand pills” and “drinking herbal tea” in an attempt to relieve her severe stomach pain. In fact, she was having contractions.

In the end, she left work early and went to the hospital with Tonatiuh.

“Then they told me that the pain was because I was in labor and that I had to give birth,” she said.

Their son, Matías, gave birth by cesarean section and the couple were left “in shock” with mixed feelings.

She said, “I didn’t feel hurt or anything, but my friend was in shock.

‘I don’t know what he was’ [thinking], but obviously he had to get moving, because there were things we needed for the baby, and he also had to figure out how we would pay for the hospital. He was so scared, but I understood.’

The TikTok video documents Vivian’s hidden pregnancy and shows how she went on without being pregnant.

“A lot of people didn’t believe me and thought it was impossible or it was a lie,” she said.

“The other majority of people were shocked and on the other hand, many women remarked that the same thing had happened to them.

“I’ve always lived my life as if nothing had happened and I went to a lot of parties, but I didn’t drink that much anymore because my gallbladder was removed almost a year ago.

“But I still had a drink, sports and swimming, everything was very normal.”

One viewer added: ‘Well, this seems like a more fun time during pregnancy. I was miserable during the pregnancy…’

“This is actually very common, some women don’t get stomachs and don’t feel the baby kicking due to the fetal placement and are lucky they don’t have any symptoms,” another claimed.

Another user added: ‘Welcome to the club. I didn’t know I was expecting twins until I was 30 weeks and gave birth at 34 weeks.’

Ten months later, Matías is a healthy baby boy and Vivian described him as the love of her life and her ‘partner’

The loving parents had an arty for their son a few months after their son. They couldn’t plan a gender reveal party for him because they didn’t know Vivian was pregnant

Matías is going swimming this summer with his father Tonatiuh. He gave his parents a big surprise when he was born