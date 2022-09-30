Mother captured on Google Maps standing in exactly the same spot in Carlisle NINE years apart 

A mother experienced her very own “ghost in the matrix” after being caught on camera in the exact same spot twice – in snaps taken a decade apart.

Leanne Cartwright was sent a Google Maps photo of herself standing at the intersection clutching a bag from her husband.

The mother-of-one thought it was a teasing email showing how the tech giant had caught her on camera in April 2009.

But the 41-year-old was ‘flabbergasted’ when he told her she had appeared in the exact same place, down to the same paving slab, in an almost identical shot nine years later.

The first image shows a trousers-clad Leanne standing at a traffic junction on the corner of Victoria Place with a carrier bag on her left arm and another bag over her shoulder.

Bizarrely, another photo, shot in August 2018, shows her standing in exactly the same position with two bags of the same style – with the only difference being her outfit.

The official posted the ‘bonkers’ photos on Facebook earlier this month [September 12th] where she says she has been compared to a ‘time traveller’ due to the ‘one-in-a-billion’ coincidence.

Leanne Cartwright, 41, was amazingly pictured in the same spot in Carlisle in 2009 (left) and 2018 (right), striking an almost identical pose nine years apart

Leanne, from Carlisle, Cumbria, said: ‘It’s like I’m frozen in time.

‘I’m standing on the exact same paving slab and I still have a bag on my shoulder. It’s so funny, but so bizarre.

‘People probably think I’m a time traveller. I could be the only person in the world whom they have caught in the exact same place almost a decade later.

‘I first saw the car so when it was announced we went ahead and had a look. Everyone thought it was pretty funny and I didn’t mind at all.

‘Richard found the second one while he was at work because he was looking for the first one. He wanted to send it to me and then he realized I was back on it.

‘When I saw it I thought it was really bizarre. I hadn’t even seen the car at the time, so I was amazed.

‘We told everyone at work and they thought it was funny. I thought I’d put it on Facebook because I don’t know anyone else this has happened to.

Leanne back at the spot in her hometown in Cumbria where the Google car broke her twice

‘I’ve had lots of likes. Someone mentioned that I was a time traveller.. It’s been fun reading the reactions.

‘I will look for the car in the future and if I see it I will have to jump in the same place. You never know, I might be there next time. It makes me smile when I walk by.’

Leanne says the first photo was taken during her mile-long walk to work at around 8am, while the second was on her lunch break – and discovered by her husband Richard in January 2019.

Unfortunately, she did not appear in the latest Google Street View image in September 2020, as she was working remotely during the pandemic.

However, Leanne has returned to work two days a week in the office and says the eerie coincidence will make her smile ‘every time she crosses the junction’.

The self-proclaimed “habit creature” said she wouldn’t wear any of the clothes she wore in the first photo now, and jokes the comparison shows how her personal fashion has changed since 2009.

Leanne, who lives with Richard, 41, and son Zach Cartwright, five, has attracted more than 700 likes and 20 confused replies to her post.

One commented: ‘it’s actually crazy and cool at the same time.’

Another agreed, saying: ‘Sorry, that’s crazy!’

A third asked: ‘Isn’t this one of those one in a billion chances? Amazing!’

An attentive user said: ‘Bag in the same hand and also on the shoulder.’

Leanne replied: ‘I’m a total creature of habit.’