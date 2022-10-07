Mother breaks her leg after falling into a knee-deep hole on the beach

A mother who broke her leg after falling into a hole on the beach has revealed she faces thousands of dollars in medical bills and still can’t walk.

Sally Dixon, 58, of Milton, Georgia, issued a warning to beachgoers about the importance of filling the holes they or their children dug in the sand after she was involved in an unexpected accident while on vacation in August .

“I’ve been to the beach a million times with the understanding that everyone knew it was beach etiquette to fill in your holes,” she shared Today. “I’ve never tripped or tripped over a hole… this can happen to anyone.”

Sally Dixon, 58, of Milton, Georgia, fell into a hole in the sand while walking on the beach with one of her sisters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on the evening of August 21

She fractured her tibial plateau and had to undergo a two-hour operation that required pins, a plate, four screws and 17 staples

Dixon was enjoying the start of her vacation with her five sisters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on August 21 when her evening trip turned into a medical nightmare.

They had just finished dinner and TV when she and one of her sisters decided to go for a walk on the beach. They used their cell phones to guide the way, and after dipping their feet in the water, they turned around.

“I took a few steps and I just fell,” she said. ‘I didn’t really know what had happened to me.’

Dixon explained that her leg fell straight into the knee-deep hole in the sand, but her body kept moving, causing her to fracture her tibial plateau – the flat top part of the shin bone.

Dixon shared photos of his injury on Facebook while issuing a warning to beachgoers about the importance of filling in any holes dug in the sand

Dixon wrote that the break was ‘probably the most horrible physical pain I’ve ever had in my life’

The mother spent four days in the hospital, and when her husband came to pick her up, she had to lie flat in the car for the entire six-hour drive back to Georgia

She recalled clutching her knee and writing in pain as her sister called 911.

Dixon had to take short-term disability from her mortgage job while she heals

The Coast Guard was the first on the scene and she was put in the back of the truck before being driven offshore.

They were met by an ambulance that took her to the emergency room.

Dixon wrote in a Facebook post that she spent eight hours in the emergency room and two hours in surgery.

She noted that it was ‘probably the most horrible physical pain I’ve ever had in my life.’

The broken leg required pins, a plate, four screws and 17 staples.

She spent four days in the hospital, and when her husband came to pick her up, she had to lie flat in the car for the entire six-hour drive back to Georgia.

‘I left my vacation without sleeping in the beach house we rented with a split tibial plateau fracture,’ she wrote in her post, which included pictures of the staples in her leg.

Dixon’s health insurance covered the cost of her treatment, she still expects to owe thousands of dollars in co-pays

Dixon told Today that she still can’t put weight on her broken leg six weeks later and has been relying on a walker to get around

Dixon told Today that she still can’t put weight on her broken leg six weeks later and has been relying on a walker to get around.

She also had to take short-term disability from her mortgage job while she heals.

And while her health insurance covered the cost of her treatment, she still expects to owe thousands of dollars in co-pays.

‘Please! Please! Next time you’re vacationing at the beach, please remember this post,” she pleaded on Facebook.

“Never, ever walk away from the beach at the end of the day without filling the holes you (or your children) have made.”