Mother blames £13 TikTok candle for fire that burned her house down and nearly killed son

A mother and her 12-year-old son were inches from death after a £13 . Creashine candle from TikTok burned down their Victorian terrace.

Jerri Bosley, a former NHS employee, was trapped in her bedroom in Taunton, Somerset by the fire before being rescued by firefighters.

Her daughter Teegan, 17, was left to rescue her 12-year-old brother from his bedroom window.

Mrs Bosley was covered in cuts and bruises and her boy was covered in soot when the two ambulances arrived.

The family was placed in a hotel by the municipality after the flames ravaged their family home on August 3.

They have been living there for two weeks now and will remain in the apartments until local authorities can explore the emergency housing.

Teegan bought the £13 candle online and left it lit in her room while she played in the garden.

The scented candle set her table on fire, then quickly spread around the house.

Mrs Bosley’s cleaner saw the fire and alerted her mid afternoon.

Teegan shared photos of the incident online and mentioned the entire experience ‘absolutely terrifying’.

Mrs Bosley said: ‘My son looked like Oliver Twist, he was covered in soot, he is still very sick from the fire and I think he has a chest infection from all the smoke inhalation.

“I know that these specific types of candles are a current trend and very popular on TikTok, so I try to make people aware of the dangers of them.

“Myself and my kids were so lucky to escape with our lives, but I’m afraid the next person this happens to won’t be so lucky. If you own these candles, throw them away!

‘I don’t understand why candles can be sold unregulated. Anyone can start and sell a business, and I really think it should be something that needs to be checked for fire safety before it’s sold.”

She added: ‘I was in my room when the cleaner shouted up the stairs that there was a fire, I immediately ran downstairs and discovered the fire in my daughter’s bedroom. It should have burned for a minute or two at most.

“I realized my daughter was outside, but I knew my son, TJ, was in his room upstairs. I ran back upstairs to get him, but I couldn’t get to his room, which was directly over the fire.

“I turned around and was confronted by a thick black cloud of smoke, it was terrifying, I tried to scream for my son about the loud crackling and exploding windows all over the house.

“I was on the phone with the fire department and the woman on the other line, Donna, was amazing, she calmed me down and talked me through all these instructions I passed on to my son who just couldn’t hear me

“The screams from his room were harrowing.

The family has been living in their hotel for two weeks while the municipality is looking for temporary housing

“Luckily my daughter climbed on the extension which is under the window of his room and helped him escape, if they had been literally a minute later the skylight on the annex would have exploded and there would have been no chance of to get him out.

“I was locked in my room and when the fire brigade finally got to the house they helped me out of my window which took a long time to try and secure the ladder so I could escape… it was just an absolutely harrowing experience and it traumatized us all, I couldn’t stop shaking until 12 that night.’

Ms Bosley said: ‘We think the house will take at least a year to repair, we are currently in a hotel the council has given us until they can find emergency housing for us.

‘I really don’t want to keep moving the children, they’ve been through enough with the fire already.

“We’re in a really terrible position, we literally rely on people’s kindness and I can’t tell you how grateful I am for everyone who has helped us, it’s so overwhelming.

Mrs Bosley’s neighbors have set up a gofundme page to help her and the children raise money for food and clothing.

According to government figures, the Fast Response Survey System caused more than 500,000 fires in the year ending June 2021.

That is a decrease of 4 percent compared to the previous year.

According to statistics, there were 249 fire-related deaths between June 2021-2022.