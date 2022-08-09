Mother and her five-year-old daughter VANISH during a parental visit: Grace Hughes

<!–

Five-year-old Grace Hughes (pictured) was on a parental visit on Sunday, but nothing has been heard from them for two days.

A mother and her young daughter have disappeared during a parental visit, prompting a plea for the public’s help over concerns for their well-being.

Grace Hughes, five, was visiting her mother Laura Hinks, 34, at an address on Hidden Valley Rd in southern Darwin on Sunday afternoon.

The couple left the address around 1pm but have not been seen or heard from in the two days since, with police asking for information at 4pm on Tuesday.

“Mrs Hinks’ last known address was in Moulden (in nearby Palmerston), but she doesn’t seem to live there anymore,” NT Police Chief Sergeant Jon Beer said Tuesday afternoon.

Grace has light skin, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a white short-sleeved dress, white socks and black sneakers.

Mrs. Hinks has a slim build with a light skin color and dark brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in an ankle-length dress or skirt with a white and green floral pattern and a white/cream long-sleeved shirt over it.

Anyone who has seen Grace or Laura or knows where they are is urged to contact NT Police immediately.