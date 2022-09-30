Mother and her aspiring doctor daughter who were shot dead by ‘coward’ neighbor identified

A Texas mother and daughter who were shot to death Thursday in a town outside Waco have now been identified as family members mourn the losses.

The shooting took place in McGregor, Texas, on Thursday morning as law enforcement officials say an unidentified gunman shot and killed five for unknown reasons.

On Thursday night, Lori and Natalie Aviles were identified as two of the victims.

Lori, 47, and Natalie, 20, were “innocent victims in an act of gun violence,” the family said in a description. posted on a GoFundMe page. The page has raised just over $14,000.

The mother and daughter were also active in their community church.

A family member, Olivia Olvera, he said in a social media post that Lori and Natalie were shot to death by a ‘cowardly man’ who lived ‘next door’.

“Our dear sweet Lori and Natalie have been called home to rejoice with our Lord and Savior,” fundraiser organizers wrote. “This GoFundMe is for anyone who wants to help with any expense.”

GoFundMe also asks for thoughts and prayers for Lori’s two sons, Ezra and Zion, who were not injured in the shooting.

Another family member, Ashley Sanchez, took to Facebook after the murder, saying that life “won’t be the same” without her cousin and aunt.

Lori leaves behind two children who have now lost both their mother and father, as well as their sister.

‘I am still in shock and disbelief. They didn’t deserve this to happen to them and I’ll never understand why. Two people who loved God, his family and friends. Natalie was a beautiful young woman, full of life, chasing her dreams of becoming a doctor…always with a smile on her face,’ the relative stated.

According to Ashley, Natalie hoped to follow in the footsteps of her mother, a nurse who worked at a local hospital. She dreamed of becoming a pediatrician.

“Lori was a beautiful and amazing woman who has accomplished so much in her life and was great at loving and caring for those around her, especially at the hospital where she worked,” Ashley wrote in a tribute.

The tragedy comes almost exactly two years after Lori’s husband and father of the children, Mike Aviles, died of colorectal cancer in October 2020.

According to Natalie’s Facebook page, her father’s battle with cancer prompted her to get involved in the colorectal cancer awareness movement.

After Mike’s death, the family organized an annual Colorectal Cancer Awareness Walk to raise money and awareness for the cause.

Lori and Natalie were also very involved in their local church, the Bethlehem Christian Church.

DailyMail.com spoke with Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday morning, who said they are confirming that all of the victims’ families have been identified before releasing the identities of the others killed.

The gunman in this shooting is currently in police custody.

Original reports indicated the man killed his wife and two children, as well as two other women, now believed to be Lori and Natalie Aviles.

Police were initially called to the scene to respond to reports of shots fired.

Top Law Enforcement officials spoke to KWTXtelling the local news station that they were called to the scene of the 900 block of Monroe Street around 8 a.m. Thursday.

“This is sad information to have to post, and to stand up and give you thoughts, prayers and hope today for a successful healing for the McGregor community,” said Sgt. Ryan Howard with DPS said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“We have learned an update on the case, and currently working on this case we have five people who are confirmed deceased from the incident that occurred this morning.”

The gunman was reportedly shot by police and taken to hospital. Sergeant Howard told DailyMail.com that he sustained “critical” but not life-threatening injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Fox 44 they have been brought in to investigate the officer-involved shooting as well as multiple deaths.

The Texas Rangers are also involved in the investigations at this time.

A ‘heavy police presence’ remains on the scene in a residential neighborhood, as officers and law enforcement investigate.

The reasoning behind the carnage is unknown.

Officials with the McGregor Independent School District announced to local media outlets that they would be canceling all Thursday night activities for students and that Friday night events

Senior law enforcement officials told local news they were called to the scene of the 900 block of Monroe Street around 8 a.m. to respond to a “domestic disturbance.”

The school district was briefly closed following reports of unrest in the city. The schools were placed in a ‘safe environment’ from 8am Thursday until noon.

“There was a domestic disturbance that resulted in a shooting at McGregor this morning. As a result of that shooting, MISD ‘locked down’ for about 15 minutes. Once we received a go-ahead from MPD, the lockdown was lifted,” the McGregor ISD superintendent said in a statement.

‘This is a very fluid situation. Details are coming in quickly and the gravity of the situation and the response required will change many times before the day is out. We will update you throughout the day as appropriate,” the superintendent said, according to a KWTX report.

Sergeant Ryan Howard with Texas DPS said the matter remains under investigation at this time.

‘Please be assured that the mental and physical well-being of every student and staff member is our highest priority. We will be here today, and in the days to come, to meet the needs of our children.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety for further comment on the investigation, but has not received a response at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as we receive them.