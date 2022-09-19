Mother and daughter were stuck in a carwash after the machinery went haywire

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A family car was stuck in a Morrisons car wash for nine days after a mother and her daughter were forced to escape through a rear window.

Kenny Macfarlane’s Honda CR-V was hit by the brushes at a car wash in Glasgow, Scotland.

The machinery, which was out of control, blocked the front doors of the vehicle, trapping Mr Macfarlane’s wife and daughter inside.

Both began ‘screaming’ and ‘freaking out’ as the pillars smashed into the driver’s door, hitting its metal frame.

His daughter eventually climbed over the front seat and escaped through one of the Honda’s rear windows before running into the street and calling for help from a nearby store.

She later came back to pick up her mother and drag her across the two front seats.

Man Kenny Macfarlane slammed Morrisons supermarket after his wife and daughter were trapped inside his Honda CR-V after the engine failed

A close-up of the white family car, tilted and wedged between the metal machinery and the cleaning brushes. Mr. Mcfarlane’s daughter and wife began ‘screaming’ and ‘freaking out’ as the pillars smashed into the driver’s door, hitting its metal frame

Later, the car jumped through the air and ended up getting crushed by one of the pillars, according to Mr. Macfarlane.

The Scottish photographer said: ‘It all happened in just a few seconds – a huge bang and such a bang, they didn’t know what was happening.

‘They were in the car freaking out, screaming, wondering what was happening and thinking, ‘someone must know we’re here’, but no one did.

The car eventually went airborne and ended up being crushed by one of the pillars, according to Mr Macfarlane

A snapshot of the roof of the laundry hall. His child eventually climbed over the front seat and escaped through the back door before running into the street and calling for help at a nearby store

The Honda was stuck at the car wash in Glasgow for nine days. As his daughter fled, she eventually helped her mother escape from the car through one of the rear windows

‘She was in shock, she could hardly walk. My wife had quite violent tremors and had to get diazepam from the doctor to calm her down’.

His wife and daughter, according to Mr Macfarlane, were traumatized and claimed the supermarket store forced him to move his abandoned car and offered him little help.

He added that he has lost his job because he has not been given a car and that engineers cannot look at it while it is still in the car wash.

A spokeswoman for Morrisons said: ‘We are currently investigating the matter. Our colleagues and legal team have been polite, courteous and professional.