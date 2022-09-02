Mother and daughter duo from Girls With Gems struggle to keep handmade dresses in stock

<!–

A mother and daughter duo with a keen eye for luxury fashion and accessories has revealed that they made a whopping $80,000 in just a few short days from some kind of handmade dress at their store.

Lefka and Lia Georgantis started what was exclusively a jewelry brand in 2012 under the name Girls with Gems, before moving over the past decade to a multi-brand clothing, footwear and accessories store in Double Bay, Sydney.

It was Lefka’s pride and joy with a focus on lavish and Mediterranean-inspired jewelry when it started in their home, before buying a hotel called White Pebble Suites in Milos and starting to commute between Australia and Greece depending on the season.

Then her 26-year-old daughter Lia joined the business and helped expand the brand and social media following – which now stands at 43,000 on Instagram alone.

“Every brand we added to the mix was because we felt like we had holes in our own wardrobe,” Lia told FEMAIL.

“In addition, my mother and I both naturally want to give women confidence and we both feel we can do that through fashion and women’s clothing.”

Lia studied law at the University of Sydney until 2019, when she hoped to work in a commercial law firm.

But her mother’s venture in Greece paved the way for Lia to take over and she thought it was too good an opportunity to miss… although she still receives behind-the-scenes guidance from mother Lefka.

One brand they stock, D’artemide, helps bring Greece to Australia with its crepe-style silhouette. Each piece is handmade in Athens by a group of elderly ladies and their $399 “Chloe” dress, available in 12 colors, is hard to keep in stock.

“I can say that through the back of the Chloe dress that went viral on TikTok, we flipped $80,000 off that one dress in just a few days,” Lia said.

“Girls with Gems as a brand has grown exponentially in recent years, but it has grown rapidly since we reopened on October 11 after the lockdown.

“We saw existing and new clients pour in after seeing us extensively on social media, that type still continues today and is really exciting.”

Other popular designers include Camilla and Marc, Michael Lo Sordo, PE Nation, Rebecca Vallance and Balenciaga.

During the lockdown, Lia came up with a new social media segment called ‘Same, Same but Different Size’ to showcase clothes in different sizes on different models, also gaining national recognition.

“We got emails, phone calls, and DMs every day telling us how much we trusted women,” Lia said.

“That was a very special feeling for me. Also bringing in some incredible exclusive brands and creating those relationships with other female founders and watching each other’s businesses grow.”