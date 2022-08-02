Mother accuses Chuck E. Cheese employee of ‘racism’ after mascot is seen spurning child’s high-five

The mascot for a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New Jersey is the latest to be accused of racism.

The July 30 incident saw a woman named Umm Safa take her children to the location in the town of Wayne in North Jersey.

She posted a video of the encounter on Twitter, writing: ‘My 2-year-old was racially discriminated against.

“As you can see, he gives all… [white] children [high fives] and purposely ignored my black baby.’

Umm Safa – real name Natyana Muhammad – claims that when she confronted the person who played the musical mouse, he ignored her and the manager of the restaurant, whom she called Angie Valasquez, “apologised.”

It comes after a similar incident in which two other black girls from New York were apparently snubbed by Rosita at the Sesame Street theme park in Langhorne, outside of Philadelphia.

The incident took place at the restaurant chain’s long-running location in Wayne, New Jersey, one of only 612 remaining

The latest video shows the woman’s daughter jumping up and down before trying to high-five Chuck E. The character is clearly giving a high five to several other kids before ignoring the young girl.

“When she turned around, she was excited to see him, she saw him high-five all the other kids,” Mohammed said. ABC7. “She held out her hand. It was her turn. He just raised and lowered his hand as if he didn’t see her.’

Chuck E. Cheese released a statement saying, among other things, “Chuck E. Cheese is saddened when a family or child has a less than perfect experience. We want to thank the family who brought this to our attention…

The company did not seem to suggest that any punishment for the employee or the manager was appropriate.

Mohammed was dismissive: ‘Give the management on the ground an opportunity to apologize when they said, ‘I’m sorry you feel that way’. Was that the apology?’

Mohammed shared how sad her daughter was afterwards: ‘Her behavior changed from excited, happy, jumping, high five – to when it came time to take a picture, she just stood next to him.

“I hugged her, told her she never had to beg for love, because many love her.”

This comes after the uproar after black children were filmed apparently ignored by Sesame Street characters during parades at the Pennsylvania theme park.

Quinton Burns, left, spoke of his fears on Wednesday as he filed a lawsuit alleging daughter Kennedi, right, was ignored by characters at a Sesame Street theme park parade because she’s black

Skeptics have questioned whether the alleged acts of racism were really just staffers in impractical costumes unable to see each child begging for attention.

A family alleged that four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns and other black guests at the June 18 meet-and-greet.

“Just looking at her face makes me cry every time I see it,” Quinton Burns said at a news conference.

Sesame Place apologized in a statement for that incident, explaining that the actor in the Rosita suit simply couldn’t see their daughter because of the costume’s limited field of view.

The furore caused more families to come forward with similar experiences.

The lawsuit states that “SeaWorld’s artists easily came into contact with numerous white clients in the same situation.”

At a news conference held Wednesday, one of the family’s attorneys, Malcolm Ruff, called for transparency from SeaWorld and the company to compensate the Burns family.

“She was ignored among a sea of ​​other young white kids who were able to get along, give hugs, give high fives,” Ruff said.

“Kennedi was forced to deal with racism at the age of 5. This is unacceptable and we will not stand by and let this continue,” Ruff said.

A similar incident occurred at Chuck E. Cheese in New Orleans a few years ago, when Damon Payne said that one of the chain’s mascots “ignored” his child and hugged white children instead.

He picked up film material of her encounter with the restaurant’s iconic mouse character at an outlet in Metairie, New Orleans.

Damon Payne, (pictured), criticized Chuck E. Cheese for alleged racist behavior and said one of the mascots “ignored” his child

Damon Payne was with Chuck E. Cheese Monday to celebrate the birthday of his three-year-old daughter Dynver. But he claimed she was ignored by the mouse mascot in the restaurant

Payne recorded a video of her encounter with the mouse, which shows her standing up and looking at Chuck E with her arms outstretched.

He is seen waving and hugging other kids while little Dynver doesn’t know what to do. Her father says: ‘go ahead of him, go ahead.’

She then raises her arms to hug the mouse, but instead the worker turns to hug other children.

You can hear Damon say, “Can’t you see her?”

“She’s there,” he adds.

He then says: ‘Didn’t you see it?’ to a person standing next to him.

You can see the mouse standing while the child watches the character in the play area as the father repeatedly says, “Don’t you see her?”

Payne uploaded a short clip of the video to his Instagram page with the caption: ‘MY KIDS WILL NEVER STEP BACK IN Chuck E Cheeses. #racism doesn’t matter what age.

Please do me a favor, share this and tag everyone with power they didn’t deserve. That’s with the one in Metairie.’

The little girl raises her arms to hug the mouse character, but the worker turns to hug other children

WDSU reported that Payne notified the manager of the employee’s behavior and showed the manager the video.

The manager reportedly offered the family 50 free tickets to redeem at the store’s store — an offer the father claimed was abusive.

Payne said another manager reached out to him on Tuesday, saying it is company policy that the character should not have contact with a child — and instead should wait for the child to approach.

Chuck E. Cheese could not be reached from DailyMail.com for comment.

But the company issued a statement to WDSU, saying, “Our cast members are trained not to initiate physical contact with the kids — just in case they’re scared of Chuck E.

“We want to assure our guests that we are taking great steps to protect the experience of all children and families at our restaurants.”