Mother, 42, found dead next to her teenage daughter in the New Forest

Police have said they are treating deaths as “inexplicable” but not suspicious

A mother found dead in a house in the New Forest along with her teenage daughter has been named as Suzan Mahmoud.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed that Ms Mahmoud’s death had been reported to the coroner with an inquest to be opened at a later date.

Ms Mahmoud, 42, was found on December 29 with her 17-year-old daughter, who has not been named, in the derelict detached property in the small hamlet of Downtown, near Lymington, Hampshire.

Neighbors said they saw another young woman wrapped in a blanket who was comforted by police after the bodies were found.

This is the property where Suzan Mahmoud, 42, and her daughter, 17, were found dead

Hampshire Police said they do not consider the deaths suspicious, but say they are ‘unexplained’.

A spokesman said a file had been prepared for the coroner.

Neighbors said that Ms. Mahmoud bought the house in January 2022 after her husband’s death.

She is said to have lived in the Maidenhead area of ​​Berkshire and traveled to the south coast to work on the house.

The girl and woman were found dead on an estate in New Forest National Park

A neighbor said: ‘We didn’t see her very often, but when they bought the house she told us that her husband had recently passed away and the family wanted to move to the countryside to start over.

“The house needed to be completely renovated and they did it with the help of local builders and the work itself.

“They weren’t here that often, but it’s just awful to think what happened.

“We asked the police if we should be concerned about two bodies being found and they wouldn’t say anything. The police haven’t been here that long, so there’s no investigation.’

Firefighters were called to the scene, but a spokesman said they did not need to take any action.

Other neighbors of the £620,000 five-bedroom house said after the initial police action they had not seen any other emergency services in the house.

Ownership records show it was bought last year by a woman Laura Allen.

The 22-year-old was named by neighbors as the young woman wrapped in a blanket standing outside the house.

It is thought that she made the find of her mother and sister and called the police at 1:45 pm on December 29.

Mrs Smith said, ‘It’s so quiet here – nothing is happening here. It’s very sleepy.

“The family bought the house last January, but didn’t actually move in.

“They were renovating and they had done a lot to the house.

“We know they talked to another neighbor on Christmas Eve.

‘On the day [of the deaths]we saw another daughter wrapped in a blanket outside at the police station.

“It’s incredibly sad, I can’t stop thinking about it. Just horrific.

“We don’t really know anything about what happened.

“When something like this happens, you just worry a little.”

The neighbors said they did not know how the mother and daughter died, nor did they know their names.