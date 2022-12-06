Mother, 41, is accused of killing two babies in her south-of-France freezer.

The French police had received a telephone tip from an unknown man

The bodies were found in her freezer at her home in the village of Bedoin, France

Aurelie Samprez, 41, was arrested last week for the murder of two newborns

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the first photo of the woman accused of murdering two babies whose bodies were found in her freezer in the south of France.

Aurelie Samprez was arrested last week after a tip that she had hidden the two small bodies in her kitchen fridge in the Provencal village of Bedoin.

The 41-year-old mother of three was charged with two counts of infanticide on Friday.

An autopsy has concluded that the two baby girls had been born healthy and had lived and breathed before their violent deaths, it has been found.

This is the first photo of the Aurelie Samprez, the woman accused of murdering two babies whose bodies were found in her freezer in the south of France

A neighbor described Samprez as “serious.”

She told MailOnline, “I don’t know this woman very well, but I can tell you she is strict.

‘She has three other children, three girls aged 18, 16 and 8.

“Everyone is shocked by what the police found in her freezer.”

The bodies were found last Thursday at the 41-year-old’s home in the southern village of Bedoin, after police received a telephone tip from an unknown man.

Prosecutor Florence Galtier, in the southern city of Avignon, said, citing an autopsy: “The two children were not stillborn.”

One of the babies had suffered a blow that left “cranial and intracranial” contusions, believed to be the cause of death.

The prosecutor said it was not clear whether the injuries were the result of violence, a fall, lack of care or something else.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the girls were twins or not related. It’s unclear if the man who made the tip has anything to do with the case.

Their bodies were found last Thursday at the home of the 41-year-old in the southern village of Bedoin (pictured) after police received a telephone tip from an unidentified man.

In France, there have been similar cases over the years.

Last March, a woman in her 30s was investigated after two frozen babies were found at her home.

In 2015, five bodies were found in a similar case in which the mother was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Another case that made it to the French legal annals was that of Veronique Courjault, who received an eight-year prison sentence in 2009 for killing three of her newborn children.

The bodies of two of the children were discovered in a freezer in the home she shared with her husband in South Korea.