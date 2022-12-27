Mother, 36, dies of flu in ‘one-in-a-million’ case

A young Boston, Massachusetts, woman has died of the flu despite having no underlying health problems, in what doctors called a “one-in-a-million” case.

Price Merepol McMahon, 36, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, died of the flu last Tuesday. Just two days earlier, she had been feeling fine – before her condition rapidly deteriorated on Monday.

The flu is most dangerous for young children and the elderly, and those in between are relatively safe if they have no underlying health problems.

The annual virus has resurfaced this year after being dormant for much of the Covid pandemic. Experts have described this flu season as the worst since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that America’s year-end “triplemic” flu, Covid, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could soon be coming to an end.

Price Merepol McMahon (left), 36, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, died of the flu on Dec. 20. She was a healthy woman with no underlying conditions and even trained for a marathon. Doctors described her case as ‘one-in-a-million’

“She was always incredibly smart, hard-working, driven, she was the one who everyone knew would be successful,” Ian Meropol, Price’s brother, told the Boston sphere.

Mrs. McMahon was in good shape and led a very active life. Her family told the Globe that she played tennis, skied and even completed the New York City Marathon.

The woman, who previously worked as an executive at American Express and Burberry, was even training to run the Boston Marathon in April.

She spent Sunday, December 18, at her parents’ house, where the family had gathered to watch Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup Final and celebrate Hanukkah.

On Monday, December 19, she began to feel sick in the evening. Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died Tuesday afternoon.

“The words of the doctor, I will always remember this, this is a case of one in a million flu,” Meropol said.

Flu cases fell for the second straight week in the most recent CDC report, with 33,041 confirmed infections. This is a decrease of 26 percent compared to previous weeks

It’s unclear what complications led to Ms. McMahon’s death, or if there were unique factors in her infection that caused the rare death.

The CDC reports that up to 35,000 Americans die from the flu each year, though the Covid pandemic has pushed the numbers down in recent years.

The vast majority of these cases involve people over the age of 65 or under the age of five.

Other people who suffer from conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or asthma are also at increased risk, but serious complications from the flu are rare.

This flu season has been unusually brutal in the US. Experts warn that two years of Covid-related mask orders and social distancing have weakened the immune systems of many and made the population more susceptible to these viruses.

Still, a death from the flu is a rarity for a 36-year-old with enough cardiovascular health to complete marathons.

According to the most recently available data from the CDC, the US flu outbreak could finally end soon.

The agency confirmed 33,041 infections in the week ending Dec. 17, a 26 percent drop on a weekly basis and the second week in a row where the number of cases declined.

Still, the wave has shaken hospitals. Tamiflu, the primary drug used by hospitals to treat the flu, is hard to find in some parts of the country.

While the Food and Drug Administration does not officially classify the drug as a nationwide shortage, regional scarcity has forced HHS to intervene.

The leading US health agency announced last week that it would make additional supplies of Tamiflu available to hospitals from the country’s national supply.

This stockpile is a collection of drugs stored by the government in case of a national emergency.

“Today we are taking action so that every jurisdiction can meet the increased demand for Tamiflu this flu season,” Dr. Xavier Becerra, secretary of the HHS, said in a statement.

“State stockpiles can be used, and if jurisdictions need access to the Strategic National Stockpile, they now have it to respond to the current seasonal flu outbreak.”

At one point this month, 80 percent of hospital beds in the US were occupied — a higher mark than at any point during the Covid pandemic. Just over 70 percent of U.S. hospital beds are currently occupied.