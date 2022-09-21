Mother, 36, is found on a bench by a Brooklyn school shot in the head in possible suicide attempt

<!–

A 36-year-old woman was taken to a Brooklyn hospital on Tuesday after a shooting outside a school that was initially thought to be an assault by her child’s father, but could now be considered a suicide attempt.

The unnamed woman was found around 4 p.m. on a bench outside JHS 278 in Marine Park, police said.

She had been shot in the head.

A man was taken away in an ambulance, strapped to a stretcher and screaming. It was unclear whether he was involved in the shooting, and if so, how.

A man was taken to a waiting ambulance after the shooting

The man, visibly distressed, appeared to be in handcuffs

The destitute man is seen on Tuesday being loaded into the ambulance in Marine Park

The man was assisted by medics in the ambulance and driven off the scene

A young girl was comforted by an NYPD officer.

Michael Kemper, the assistant chief of the NYPD, said “there is evidence” that the shooting “may be a suicide attempt,” a police spokesman said. The New York Post.

The woman was taken to Brookdale University Hospital, where her condition was critical, police said.

People hug outside school in Brooklyn’s Marine Park neighborhood on Tuesday

The 36-year-old woman, described by The New York Post as a mother, was found on a bench with a gunshot wound

Police officers see Tuesday combing the scene of the shooting, which may have been a suicide attempt

NYPD officers inspect the scene of Tuesday’s shooting

A student from the school said: ‘They basically locked us up and we had nowhere else to go but to the auditorium.

“And we were stuck there for a few hours, and our parents couldn’t help it.

‘It was a bit scary. At first I didn’t know what was going on.’

The boy said he had not seen anything from the police.

He said he thought the basketball team was practicing outside at the time of the shooting.

The boy said other students told him ‘it wasn’t a practice’.