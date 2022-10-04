Mother, 34, is charged with murdering her newborn baby who was found dead in a garden

<!–

A mother, 34, is to appear in court, charged with the murder of her newborn baby, who was found dead in a garden.

Sarah Jayne Barron, of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today.

It follows the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare on 12 December 2020.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man previously arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge with no further action being taken.

Detective Inspector Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘This is a significant development in what has been a complex and sensitive investigation.

Police initially arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in a backyard.

The property in Weston-super-Mare where a newborn baby was found dead in the back garden

‘We know this update will affect the local community where the incident happened and we would encourage anyone with concerns or concerns to speak to their local police team.

‘We have worked closely with our colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service throughout, which has resulted in permission to charge a woman with a single count of murder.’

Iain Jenkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: ‘The CPS has approved a charge of murder in relation to the death of a newborn baby on 4 December 2020.

A police officer stands next to a cordoned off area on the street in Somerset

‘The authority to charge follows a detailed investigation by the Avon and Somerset Major Crime Investigation Team, which has been supported by the CPS Complex Casework Unit.

“A comprehensive review of all the evidence led us to conclude that our legal test for prosecuting was met.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the accused are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commenting or sharing of information online that could in any way prejudice these cases.”